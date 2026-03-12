Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to be back on the big screen before Dhurandhar 2’s clash with Pawan Kalyan film

After creating massive waves at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is all set to roar back to the big screen once again. The film will be arriving ahead of the release of Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated sequel. Dhurandhar was released on December 5.

Dhurandhar to re-release On Thursday, the makers of the film, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, announced that Dhurandhar will re-release worldwide in theatres on March 13.

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Dhurandhar The Revenge on March 19, Dhurandhar will re-release across approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens in India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas beginning March 13.

In North America, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens. Adding to the excitement, Dhurandhar The Revenge will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release. These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, and enhanced projection.