Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar to be back on the big screen before Dhurandhar 2’s clash with Pawan Kalyan film
On Thursday, the makers of the film announced that Dhurandhar will re-release on the big screen worldwide on March 13.
After creating massive waves at the box office, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is all set to roar back to the big screen once again. The film will be arriving ahead of the release of Aditya Dhar’s much-anticipated sequel.
Dhurandhar to re-release
On Thursday, the makers of the film, Jio Studios and B62 Studios, announced that Dhurandhar will re-release worldwide in theatres on March 13.
Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Dhurandhar The Revenge on March 19, Dhurandhar will re-release across approximately 500 screens worldwide, including 250 screens in India beginning March 12 and 250 overseas beginning March 13.
In North America, the film will return to theatres across nearly 185 screens. Adding to the excitement, Dhurandhar The Revenge will host special Wednesday premiere shows across the USA and Canada on March 18, a day ahead of its global release. These premieres will take place largely on Premium Large Format (PLF) screens, which feature expansive wall-to-wall screens, immersive sound systems such as Dolby Atmos, and enhanced projection.
About Dhurandhar
Helmed by Aditya Dhar, the spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film series. It tells the story of an Indian spy infiltrating Karachi’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan. The plot weaves together several real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, such as the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, and events surrounding Operation Lyari. It was released on December 5. It collected over ₹1300 crore worldwide and became the first Bollywood film to cross ₹1000 crore at the domestic box office.
The film’s sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026. The heavily anticipated sequel also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Danish Pandor, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The film will clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Both films are releasing on March 19 with paid previews on the evening of March 18.
Advance bookings for Dhurandhar 2 have surged in the US and Canada. According to trade estimates, by Tuesday's end, the spy thriller had raked in over $750K for premiere shows alone. Advance bookings for opening day have comfortably crossed $1 million, and the opening weekend mark has now reached a staggering $2 million. In India, where advance booking opened just for paid previews on Wednesday, the film has still sold over 3.5 lakh tickets, grossing a whopping ₹19 crore.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
