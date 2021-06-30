Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh’s latest look could be his most shocking yet, fans are excited for the memes
bollywood

Ranveer Singh’s latest look could be his most shocking yet, fans are excited for the memes

Ranveer Singh shared pictures of himself in a bold new look and got compliments from several of his industry colleagues, including Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Ranveer Singh sported a long-haired wig in his new set of pictures.

Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky style, took it up a notch on Wednesday as he shared pictures of himself wearing a blue tracksuit and holding a black leather handbag. The look was accessorised with heavy gold jewellery and a dramatic long-haired wig. In one of the pictures, he also had a large red hat and brown coat on.

“Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961,” Ranveer Singh captioned his Instagram posts. Within minutes, reactions poured in from his industry colleagues as well as fans.

“Oh! Oh! Oh!!!” Alia Bhatt wrote, adding fire emojis, while Himesh Reshammiya called the look ‘historic’. Arjun Kapoor seemed to compare him to Hollywood star Jared Leto as he commented, “Veer Leto.” Kubbra Sait asked, “You really are the unicorn aren’t you?” Fashion designer Simone Khambatta wrote, “There’s hard. Harder. Hardest. And then Ranveer!”

Fans also reacted to the pictures. “Lo meme material aa gya (Here comes meme material),” one wrote. “Damn man, only you can pull this off,” another commented. A third joked that Ranveer was wearing his wife Deepika Padukone’s outfit. “Deepika ki pant pehenli (You wore Deepika’s pants),” the fan said.

Ranveer Singh shared pictures of his new look on Instagram.

Ranveer has been waiting for the release of the sports drama, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film stars Deepika as his onscreen wife Romi Dev and an ensemble cast which includes Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Taapsee Pannu calling her ‘irrelevant’, says she ‘begs’ producers for Kangana’s rejected films

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983. The film was scheduled to release last summer but has been indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from 83, Ranveer will be seen in a guest appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Anniyan remake in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranveer singh ranveer singh fashion

Related Stories

bollywood

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh raise a toast as newlyweds in these unseen wedding pics, see here

PUBLISHED ON JUN 27, 2021 03:43 PM IST
bollywood

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh ‘mine’ in flirty comment on his new photos

PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 11:53 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan reacts to fan’s ‘Krrish4’ plot involving aliens and time travel

American singer Jason Derulo makes jalebis, people love the viral video

Video of a ‘very confident’ doggo learning to swim will make your day brighter

Ambulance drivers for Covid-19 patients take a break to sing during night shift
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP