Ranveer Singh’s latest look could be his most shocking yet, fans are excited for the memes

Ranveer Singh, known for his quirky style, took it up a notch on Wednesday as he shared pictures of himself wearing a blue tracksuit and holding a black leather handbag. The look was accessorised with heavy gold jewellery and a dramatic long-haired wig. In one of the pictures, he also had a large red hat and brown coat on.

“Alessandro, my beloved. @gucci @alessandro_michele #GucciBeloved #GucciJackie1961,” Ranveer Singh captioned his Instagram posts. Within minutes, reactions poured in from his industry colleagues as well as fans.

“Oh! Oh! Oh!!!” Alia Bhatt wrote, adding fire emojis, while Himesh Reshammiya called the look ‘historic’. Arjun Kapoor seemed to compare him to Hollywood star Jared Leto as he commented, “Veer Leto.” Kubbra Sait asked, “You really are the unicorn aren’t you?” Fashion designer Simone Khambatta wrote, “There’s hard. Harder. Hardest. And then Ranveer!”

Fans also reacted to the pictures. “Lo meme material aa gya (Here comes meme material),” one wrote. “Damn man, only you can pull this off,” another commented. A third joked that Ranveer was wearing his wife Deepika Padukone’s outfit. “Deepika ki pant pehenli (You wore Deepika’s pants),” the fan said.

Ranveer has been waiting for the release of the sports drama, 83, in which he plays former cricketer Kapil Dev. The film stars Deepika as his onscreen wife Romi Dev and an ensemble cast which includes Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 tells the story of the Indian cricket team’s maiden World Cup victory in 1983. The film was scheduled to release last summer but has been indefinitely postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apart from 83, Ranveer will be seen in a guest appearance in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus and the Anniyan remake in the pipeline.