Ranveer Singh says 'haaye', is in love with pics of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's family time with Vamika

Actor Ranveer Singh appears to be just as big a fan of Anushka Sharma's family photos as the rest of her followers. As she dropped a new picture on Monday, featuring husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika, Ranveer could not help but leave a warm comment.

“Haaye,” he wrote, with multiple heart-eyes emojis. Fans noticed how Ranveer often leaves comments on other celebrities' photos. “Sabke comment section me ye banda (he is in everyone's comment section),” read a comment. “Next aapka hi number hai. Chotu sa Ranveer ya choti si Deepika (Padukone, his wife) dedo (Next turn is yours. Give us a baby Ranveer or baby Deepika),” wrote a fan.

In the picture, Virat is seen smiling wide as he looks at his daughter. Vamika is playing in a playpen with lots of colourful balls around her. Her hair is tied in tiny pigtails. “My whole heart in one frame,” Anushka wrote with the picture.

Other celebrities who lefts heart emojis on the post include Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Neeti Mohan, Sania Mirza and others. Earlier, Anushka had shared her own picture with Vamika, which was also received with love from her friends. Ranveer had commented ‘Oh-lay’ on that picture as well while Priyanka Chopra left an ‘evil-eye’ emoji.

Ranveer also commented on Anushka's photos of Virat as they were separated due to quarantine. “Kya, yaar (What even),” he wrote, followed by grinning and heart-eyes emojis.

Recently, Ranveer also spoke about his own plans to have babies. On his recently released quiz show, Ranveer talked about how he will have a baby with Deepika in 2-3 years.

Ranveer said, “Jaisa ki aap log jante hai meri shaadi ho gai hai aur ab 2-3 saal me bacche bhi honge (blushes). Bhaisaab, aapki bhabhi itni cute baby thi na.Mai to roz uski baby photos dekhta hoon, kehta hoon ek aisi de de mujhe bus meri life set ho jae (As you guys know I am married and may have kids in next two or three years. Bro, your sister-in-law (Deepika) was such a cute baby. I see her baby photos every day and tell her ‘give me one baby like this one, my life will be set')."