Ranveer Singh says people being insincere makes him angry on sets

Actor Ranveer Singh has said that people being insincere makes him angry. He revealed that such people usually end up contaminating the energy flow on the sets. He also added that one should not create ruckus as it effects the environment and performance while shooting. (Also read: Ranveer Singh says 'very gharelu' Deepika Padukone loves playing homemaker: 'I find that extremely endearing')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer Singh is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Cirkus which is slated to release on December 23. The shoot of the film was completed in November.

In a conversation with Etimes, Ranveer Singh said that it is the insincere people who 'contaminate' the energy flow and make him angry. He said, “When you are on a film set, you have to consciously practice patience. Because, If you end up shouting or creating a ruckus, it will affect the environment of the entire set. That situation becomes very difficult to fix. I always believe one should avoid doing that on set.”

He continued and said, “When I see someone being insincere, that makes me angry. I am a free-flowing and very expressive person. When I am happy and I have to express that at 100 percent. And the opposite feelings also come out at 100 percent. But I feel it’s a very unhealthy emotion.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cirkus stars Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee and Siddhartha Jadhav. It is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series. Cirkus is slated to hit theatres on December 23.

It is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. Earlier, the team shared the film's first song, a dance number called Current Laga Re. It was sung by Nakash Aziz, Dhvani Bhanushali, Jonita Gandhi, Lijo George. It stars Deepika Padukone along with Ranveer.

Ranveer has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in the pipeline. The film is slated to release in 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON