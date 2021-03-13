Deepika Padukone's 'peek-a-boo' moment with husband Ranveer Singh gets a thumbs up from fans, see here

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are easily one of the most-loved couples in Bollywood. On Saturday, Ranveer shared a fresh picture with Deepika, which their fans loved.

Sharing it, Ranveer wrote: "Peek-a-boo. @deepikapadukone." In the picture, it appears as if Ranveer is taking a selfie and Deepika peeps in. Both are wearing warm clothes, implying that it could be a throwback from one of their holidays during the colder months of the year.

Their fans loved it; one wrote: "Arree re cutiessss." Another said: "Both of you so sweet." A third person said: "Luv u bhai jaan and Bhabhi ji."

Since the pandemic, Ranveer has not been very active with his Instagram posts. He has, however, posted about family and friends. Many of his posts are about his wife, Deepika. On her birthday in January, he had shared a sweet picture of them at her birthday bash and called her his "Biwi No 1." On their second anniversary, he had shared a cute throwback picture of them together after their Lake Como wedding to wish Deepika.

After their November 2018 marriage, in an interview with Famously Filmfare, Ranveer had called Deepika ‘gharelu’ and had mentioned how he just loved this side of hers. “She is so gharelu...I love it...I love it.” He also sang his own praise by saying, “I am telling you I am going to be the husband of the millennium. I am going to glide and breeze through it.”

Ranveer will be seen as former cricketer and Indian captain, Kapil Dev, in Kabir Khan's 83. Wishing Kapil on his birthday in January, Ranveer had written: "Colossus of a Captain! Gem of a person! Thank you Sir for embracing us and allowing us to tell your extraordinary story! Here’s wishing the OG @therealkapildev good health and joy on his special day! #ThisIs83 #HappyBirthdayKapilDev."

Announcing the release date of his film, 83, he had written: "June 4th, 2021 !!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83."