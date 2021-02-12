Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in a clown car on Cirkus set
- Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
Ranveer Singh shared a hilarious video of what ‘the most serious car stunt director of the country’, Rohit Shetty, does in between shots. The filmmaker is famous for blowing up cars in the action sequences of his films.
Taking to Instagram, Ranveer posted a clip of Rohit zooming about in a clown car on the set of Cirkus. While Rohit took the mini car for a spin and posed in it with swagger, his expression changed when he realised that Ranveer was capturing him on camera.
In his caption, Ranveer wrote, “Takes his job very seriously @itsrohitshetty.” The post had his fans and followers in splits. Arjun Kapoor commented, “Baba just to see this I think I need to make another entry into the cirkus,” followed by a laughing emoji. Maniesh Paul and Varun Sharma also found it funny.
Cirkus is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s, The Comedy of Errors, and also stars Varun, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa, and is slated to release by year-end.
Meanwhile, Rohit is currently waiting for the release of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Ranveer and Ajay Devgn will make special appearances as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba and Inspector Bajirao Singham, respectively.
Sooryavanshi was supposed to hit the theatres last March but was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Reports suggest that it will release in the first quarter of 2021. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films.
