Ranveer Singh shares first picture from Cirkus sets with Rohit Shetty, celebrates 2 years of Simmba

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 21:26 IST

Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are celebrating two years of their hit film, Simmba. The two are also currently working on their next film, Cirkus.

Ranveer took to Instagram to share a photo from the film’s sets on Monday. It showed him in a colourful outfit and a hat, jumping in the air while a serious Rohit sat next to him. “Cirkus ke set pe Simmba 2 ki fielding! @itsrohitshetty #behindthescenes #2yearsofsimmba,” he captioned his post.

Ranveer’s fans and friends from the fraternity wished him good luck for the movie. Nikitin Dheer wrote, “Wow. All the best.” His Gully Boy co-star Kubbra Sait wrote, “Fly away! Oh Simmba Everywhere.” Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, “Areeeee cuteness re kiti toh cuteness.”

Simmba starred Ranveer with Sara Ali Khan. He played a sassy cop in the third film from the Rohit Shetty cop universe of movies. It was preceded by Singham and Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn. The fourth film of the franchise, Sooryavanshi, was supposed to release this summer but was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. It stars Akshay Kumar in the lead with cameos from Ranveer and Ajay.

Cirkus boasts of a huge star cast and will be Rohit’s take on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. The play had earlier adapted in Hindi cinema, perhaps most famously by Gulzar in the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Angoor. Besides Ranveer in the lead, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

