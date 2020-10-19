e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to collaborate again after Simmba, film to star Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez

Cirkus: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty to collaborate again after Simmba, film to star Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor-director duo Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty are now working on their third project together, after Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Titled Cirkus, the film will be Rohit’s take on Shakespeare’s play, The Comedy of Errors.

bollywood Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 09:50 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty all set to work again in Cirkus.
         

Actor Ranveer Singh and director Rohit Shetty are all set to unite again, this time for a film titled Cirkus. The actor-director duo have earlier delivered a hit film, Simmba and have also collaborated for a cameo in Sooryavanshi.

Cirkus boasts of a huge star cast and will be Rohit’s take on the classic Shakespearean play, The Comedy of Errors. The play had earlier adapted in Hindi cinema, perhaps most famously by Gulzar in the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer Angoor. Besides Ranveer in the lead, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Vrajesh Hirjee, Vijay Patkar, Sulbha Arya, Mukesh Tiwari, Anil Charanjeett, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Murli Sharma.

Cirkus is set to go on floors next month and will be shot in Mumbai, Ooty, and Goa. The film is scheduled to release by the end of 2021. The film is presented by T-Series in association with Reliance Entertainment. It will be co-produced by Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer Singh shows his excitement for the film.

Ranveer’s two major films were delayed due to coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown and shutting down of movie theatres. With the opening up of film theatres in the country, his sports drama titled 83, which chronicles the historical victory of the Indian team in 1983 cricket world cup, has secured a release date near Christmas this year. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 features Ranveer as Kapil Dev and his actor wife Deepika Padukone as Kapil’s wife Romi Dev.

Meanwhile, Rohit’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, that features Ranveer in a cameo, is likely to release in the first quarter of 2021. Sooryavanshi’ was earlier scheduled to release around Diwali this year. It features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Ranveer also has a social comedy, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, lined up for release. Directed by newcomer Divyang Thakkar, it stars Ranveer in the title role of a Gujarati man who believes in equal rights between males and females in the society. It also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

