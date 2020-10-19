Hrithik Roshan drops rare throwback on Kunal Kapoor’s birthday, jokes ‘I am so glad we don’t look like these two’

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 08:35 IST

Hrithik Roshan has dropped a rare throwback picture with friend Kunal Kapoor to wish him on his birthday. The picture seems to be more than a decade old and went with a funny birthday wish.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, Hrithik wrote, “Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two @kapoorkkunal.” It shows a young Hrithik in a casual look, similar to his look in his 2000 film Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai. He is seen sitting besides Kunal, who is in tee and boxers while sitting with his chin resting on his hands.

Hahaha. Love it!!! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 18, 2020

The picture garnered more than 28000 ‘likes’ on Twitter within a few hours. Abhishek Bachchan reacted to the post, “Hahaha. Love it!!!”

A fan enquired, “How old were u Hrithik tht tym.” Another commented, “Innocently fab.” One more reacted, “Such a cutieeee....”

Hrithik and Kunal are best friends since several years and have often been clicked together. Hrithik loves his dressing style and had also praised his posts on Instagram. On being asked to name the best dressed person, Hrithik had told The National News, “Kunal Kapoor, who is a good friend of mine. He just knows what to wear and when to wear it; his Instagram posts are spot on. I am learning from him now.”

Kunal turned 43 on Sunday. He is best known for his character in 2006 film Rang De Basanti, in which he also enacted the character of freedom fighter Ashfaqullah Khan. He was last seen in Akshay Kumar’s 2018 film Gold, followed by a Telugu film, Devadas.

Hrithik was last seen in 2019 blockbuster War. The Siddharth Anand film clicked with the audience for its action sequences and was the highest grossing film of the year. It also starred Tiger Shroff as the other male lead.

