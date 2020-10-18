e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan turns game character, it has a coincidental connection with one of his films

Hrithik Roshan turns game character, it has a coincidental connection with one of his films

Hrithik Roshan shared a video to introduce his game character named Jai. The actor is known for his action sequences in Bollywood and it is no surprise that he has been made into an animated character in a survival shooting game.

bollywood Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 18:35 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan in a still from the game.
Hrithik Roshan in a still from the game.
         

Hrithik Roshan, who has rightfully established himself as an action hero in Bollywood, now has a game character named Jai modelled on him. The actor unveiled the teaser of the game, titled Garena Free Fire, in which he can be seen firing his gun in an animated avatar.

Sharing the teaser, the War actor wrote, “Super stoked to present to you my next onscreen venture. Catch me in action on the Battle Royale game as an in-game character! Thank you Garena Free Fire for this unique opportunity. Download & join me as Jai to #BeTheHero.” He had played a character called Jai in the 2010 film Kites. However, it does not seem to be related to the game.

 

Hrithik’s Bollywood colleagues including Tiger Shroff, Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan ‘liked’ the teaser which garnered over 4 lakh views in few hours.

Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand’s action-thriller War. It also starred another action specialist of Bollywood, Tiger Shroff. The movie, the highest-grossing film of 2019, minted over Rs 475 crore worldwide. The film was a hit among the audience for its high-octane action, chase sequences and a climax scene shot in the Arctic Circle.

Also read: Saqib Saleem was asked if he wore Huma Qureshi’s hand-me-downs in childhood, here’s his embarrassing reply

In fact, director Siddharth was competing with none other than another action film starring Hrithik, Bang Bang. The filmmaker said, “My competition was the action in Bang Bang! There was very new, very radical stuff that we did in Bang Bang! and I was competing with that and wanted to give audiences a little more than that, and I ended up giving them a whole lot more with War.”

Hrithik will star in the next instalment of the Krrish franchise, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. He has also signed with a US-based agency to make his entry in Hollywood.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad keep SRH in the hunt
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad keep SRH in the hunt
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In