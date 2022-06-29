Ranveer Singh shares pic just for a comment from wife Deepika Padukone, she delivers

Ranveer Singh shared a post on Instagram and said he was waiting for a comment from wife Deepika Padukone. In the black and white picture, Ranveer looked handsome with his hair combed back and wearing a black shirt. He ditched his usual, fun outfits for a more classy look in the picture. (Also read: Ranveer Singh comments 'wow beauty' on Kartik Aaryan's post with his new car)

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Waiting for my wife to comment… @deepikapadukone.” Deepika Padukone obliged and commented, “Come to me soonest.” Ranveer had shared another post on Tuesday and wrote that he was waiting for Deepika to ‘like’ it. She delivered on that as well.

Ranveer Singh's post.

Not just Deepika, other celebrities also left comments on Ranveer's post. “Clean & lean," wrote his friend Arjun Kapoor. Jonita Gandhi commented, “How to be dapper 101.” Ranveer's fans also gave him compliments on his picture. “Keep being so handsome,” wrote one. “Dream boy. Deepika got so lucky,” wrote another.

Ranveer is always in news for his sartorial choices. He recently 'showed off' his Versace undergarments at an award function. At the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards, the Padmavat actor went to the stage and shared a hilarious incident that happened between him and Arjun Kapoor regarding 'sasti chaddi' (cheap undergarments) at a mall in Dubai.

Ranveer is all set to go on a wild ride with Bear Grylls in India's first 'interactive adventure special' which will exclusively stream on Netflix from July 8. In the trailer, Ranveer Singh could be seen trying to survive the wild with adventurer and host Bear Grylls. In the video, Ranveer could also be seen getting hold of a special flower for Deepika Padukone. “Pyaar ke liye log chaand taare tod ke laate hain, main Deepika ke liye ek phool tod ke laane waala hoon. Woh bahut special phool hai, woh kabhi marta nahi hai, bilkul meri pyaar ki tarah. (People move mountains for love, I'm going to get a special flower for Deepika. Just like my love, the flower never dies).”

Apart from this, he has Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed By Karan Johar opposite Alia Bhatt.

