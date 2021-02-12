Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’
Ranvir Shorey on working with ex-wife Konkona Sensharma again: ‘I doubt that’

Ranvir Shorey said that the possibility of him collaborating professionally with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, is unlikely. He starred in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 07:11 AM IST
Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who got married in 2010, were granted divorce in August last year.

Ranvir Shorey has pretty much ruled out the possibility of working with his ex-wife, Konkona Sensharma, again. They have starred together in films such as Aaja Nachle, Mixed Doubles and Traffic Signal. He also featured in her directorial debut, A Death in the Gunj.

In an interview, Ranvir said that the interests of their son, Haroon, will take precedence over everything else. He added that their child should not feel any ‘bitterness’, even if it exists.

On being asked about another professional collaboration with Konkona, Ranvir told Rediff, “I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon.”

Last year, in September, Ranvir responded to a question about remarrying Konkona during an interactive session on Twitter. “I love @konkonas as Director and Actor... Will you guys ever get married again... #AskRanvir,” a fan asked. He simply reacted with a number of laughing emojis.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra on coping with a break-up in 2016: ‘When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated’

Ranvir and Konkona’s divorce came through in August last year. They filed for divorce last year, although they announced their separation in 2015, after five years of being married. They will share joint custody of their nine-year-old son, Haroon.

Amruta Sathe Pathak, who was representing Konkona, told ETimes that they tried their best to make their marriage work and even underwent counselling. However, they were unable to resolve their differences. “Yes, Konkona and Ranvir are now divorced. It was done very amicably. It’s not that Ranvir and Konkona didn’t try to remain together, both even underwent detailed counselling - but it just didn’t sort out,” she said.

