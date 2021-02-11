Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: ‘It's not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them'
- Ranvir Shorey talked about his rift with the Bhatt family and the impact it had on his career. He claimed that they spread lies about him in public.
Ranvir Shorey has talked about his falling out with the Bhatt family in the early 2000s and how it impacted his career in films. He was in a relationship with Pooja Bhatt but it ended bitterly, with her filing a police complaint against him for allegedly assaulting her. He, meanwhile, had claimed that she would get violent after drinking.
In a new interview, Ranvir said that he did not choose to ‘make enemies out of them’. He also claimed that they began spreading lies about him.
Asked if it was tougher to find good work in Bollywood after the spat with the Bhatts, Ranvir told Rediff, “Firstly, I don't think they are that powerful. Secondly, it's not like I made a choice to make enemies out of them. It was they who did that to protect their child. They started lying about me in public.”
“It becomes hard because you don't get as many good opportunities. You have to make do with smaller opportunities. If there is adversity, you have to find a way to work around it. So even if it did affect the work coming my way, like they say, when God shuts one door, he opens another,” he said adding that ‘nature’s balance’ was him getting a lot of independent film offers. “I had my own fate. They can try to put you down but they can't take away your destiny,” he said.
Earlier, Ranvir told Hindustan Times that he was ‘professionally and socially isolated’ after his fallout with the Bhatts. He added that they would spread false rumours about him being an alcoholic and abuser.
“You feel so helpless and powerless because these people are so powerful that the press will just listen to them and not even bother calling you for your side of the story. You just feel so helpless and frustrated because you can’t do anything about it. It got really toxic for me at the time and I had to leave the country for a while,” he said.
