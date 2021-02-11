Priyanka Chopra on coping with a break-up in 2016: ‘When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated’
- Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
Priyanka Chopra was going through a hard time when she moved to New York in the spring of 2016 to shoot for the television show Quantico. She was not only dealing with a break-up but also still reeling from the death of her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, in 2013.
In her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka talked about how she dealt with the low phase. She stopped going out completely, except for the shoot, and put on almost 20 pounds (around 9 kgs). She could also not sleep at night.
"When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside me, because I didn't tell anyone," she wrote in her book, according to E! News. She did not even confide in her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.
Priyanka is now married to Nick Jonas. After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to respect each other’s traditions.
Also read: Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans claim she proves the theory wrong
Unfinished, which released earlier this week, chronicles Priyanka’s childhood, facing racism during her teenage years in the US, winning Miss India and Miss World, and the challenges she faced while navigating a career in Bollywood and Hollywood.
Priyanka was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix films - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is currently shooting for the Amazon series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden and Ashleigh Cummings. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as executive producers on the show, in which she plays a spy.
Apart from this, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with Nick.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: 'Not like I made a choice to make enemies'
- Ranvir Shorey talked about his rift with the Bhatt family and the impact it had on his career. He claimed that they spread lies about him in public.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on coping with break-up in 2016: 'I felt lonely, sad, and isolated'
- Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple
- Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love
- Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer with her debut novel, Mapping Love. It will be launched in May this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana's Meryl comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
- Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career
- Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs'
- Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans disagree
- Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself in a bikini and has compared bikini bodies to avocados. However, her fans think otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help
- Actor Malvi Malhotra, who had been stabbed last October and had to undergo surgery, has said that Kangana Ranaut never helped her after promising soon after the incident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick was very interested in reading about Priyanka's 'early dating life'
- Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about wife Priyanka Chopra's 'early dating life' in her new book, Unfinished. Watch her reaction as he tells her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time
- Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. He also revealed how he became more relaxed over time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise
- Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox