IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra on coping with a break-up in 2016: ‘When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated’
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her low phase in her recently released memoir Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her low phase in her recently released memoir Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra on coping with a break-up in 2016: ‘When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated’

  • Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:48 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra was going through a hard time when she moved to New York in the spring of 2016 to shoot for the television show Quantico. She was not only dealing with a break-up but also still reeling from the death of her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, in 2013.

In her memoir, Unfinished, Priyanka talked about how she dealt with the low phase. She stopped going out completely, except for the shoot, and put on almost 20 pounds (around 9 kgs). She could also not sleep at night.

"When I wasn't feeling numb, I felt lonely, sad, and isolated. No one understood what was going on inside me, because I didn't tell anyone," she wrote in her book, according to E! News. She did not even confide in her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka is now married to Nick Jonas. After a whirlwind romance, they tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. They had two wedding ceremonies - Hindu and Christian - to respect each other’s traditions.

Also read: Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans claim she proves the theory wrong

Unfinished, which released earlier this week, chronicles Priyanka’s childhood, facing racism during her teenage years in the US, winning Miss India and Miss World, and the challenges she faced while navigating a career in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Priyanka was recently seen in back-to-back Netflix films - We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. She is currently shooting for the Amazon series Citadel, which also stars Richard Madden and Ashleigh Cummings. Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo will serve as executive producers on the show, in which she plays a spy.

Apart from this, Priyanka has a number of projects in the pipeline, including The Matrix 4, Text For You, a romantic comedy with Mindy Kaling and an unscripted Amazon series tentatively titled Sangeet, which she will executive produce with Nick.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra unfinished

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra has talked about a weird experience she had with a director on film sets.
Priyanka Chopra has talked about a weird experience she had with a director on film sets.
bollywood

Priyanka recalls director telling her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:28 PM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra, in her memoir Unfinished, has recalled an incident that forced her to quit a film, when the director demeaned her during the shoot for a seductive song sequence.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and mother Dr Madhu Chopra.
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas and mother Dr Madhu Chopra.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra says she spied on Nick Jonas when he took her mom out for lunch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:08 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra admitted to having Nick Jonas tailed when he took her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, out to lunch for the first time.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Ranvir Shorey talked about the impact of his fallout with the Bhatts on his career.
Ranvir Shorey talked about the impact of his fallout with the Bhatts on his career.
bollywood

Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: 'Not like I made a choice to make enemies'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:20 PM IST
  • Ranvir Shorey talked about his rift with the Bhatt family and the impact it had on his career. He claimed that they spread lies about him in public.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her low phase in her recently released memoir Unfinished.
Priyanka Chopra wrote about her low phase in her recently released memoir Unfinished.
bollywood

Priyanka on coping with break-up in 2016: 'I felt lonely, sad, and isolated'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 02:48 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt during a family function.
Sanjay Dutt with wife Maanayata Dutt during a family function.
bollywood

Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:47 PM IST
  • Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for her works like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for her works like Nil Battey Sannata and Bareilly Ki Barfi.
bollywood

Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:43 PM IST
  • Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer with her debut novel, Mapping Love. It will be launched in May this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Patel earlier took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for calling out nepotism but hiring sister Rangoli Chandel as her manager.
Karan Patel earlier took a dig at Kangana Ranaut for calling out nepotism but hiring sister Rangoli Chandel as her manager.
bollywood

'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana's Meryl comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 01:24 PM IST
  • Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
bollywood

When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:50 PM IST
  • Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
Ek Villain Returns to release on February 11, 2022.
bollywood

Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:40 PM IST
Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to Ek Villain and will star Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria and Disha Patani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prateik Babbar played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.
Prateik Babbar played the antagonist in Baaghi 2.
bollywood

Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 12:05 PM IST
  • Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram..
Mira Rajput has shared a new picture on Instagram..
bollywood

Mira Rajput jokes 'bikini bodies are like avocados', fans disagree

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:48 AM IST
  • Mira Rajput has shared a picture of herself in a bikini and has compared bikini bodies to avocados. However, her fans think otherwise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about Malvi Mahotra after latter was stabbed in Mumbai.
bollywood

Malvi Malhotra says Kangana Ranaut never came forward after promising help

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 AM IST
  • Actor Malvi Malhotra, who had been stabbed last October and had to undergo surgery, has said that Kangana Ranaut never helped her after promising soon after the incident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during the 18th edition of HTLS.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra during the 18th edition of HTLS.
bollywood

Nick was very interested in reading about Priyanka's 'early dating life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:12 AM IST
  • Nick Jonas was very interested in reading about wife Priyanka Chopra's 'early dating life' in her new book, Unfinished. Watch her reaction as he tells her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt have been married for 13 years.
bollywood

Sanjay Dutt wishes Maanayata on 13th wedding anniversary

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:05 AM IST
Sanjay Dutt has shared a sweet wish for wife Maanayata on their thirteenth wedding anniversary. The two are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
Shakun Batra's film stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
bollywood

Siddhant says he was 'nervous' about working with Deepika, but relaxed over time

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:41 AM IST
  • Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi has said that he was nervous about sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone in their upcoming film, directed by Shakun Batra. He also revealed how he became more relaxed over time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Liger release date revealed, Paras Chhabra enters Bigg Boss 14 house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
From Karan Johar announcing the release date of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger to Paras Chhabra entering Bigg Boss 14 house, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
Kangana Ranaut recently compared herself to Meryl Streep.
bollywood

Nakuul Mehta shares viral video of Meryl, says it's actually Kangana in disguise

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:29 AM IST
  • Actor Nakuul Mehta has shared a viral video of Meryl Streep, and jokingly claimed that it's actually Kangana playing Meryl, because she has 'raw talent'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP