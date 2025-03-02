Ranvir Shorey recalls being homeless due to his father's ambition: ‘He sold our house to produce a film’

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she enjoyed a fun-filled day with friends Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, and her husband, Parmeet Sethi. During their day out, the group visited various popular spots in Mumbai, including Juhu Beach and Prithvi Café, and reminisced about their struggles. Ranvir Shorey recalls his past struggles after his dad sold their house to produce a film.

(Also Read: Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’)

Ranvir and Vinay on their struggling days

In the vlog, Archana asked Ranvir and Vinay about their struggling days in the industry. Ranvir recalled how his biggest struggle was going from having a home to being homeless and said, "I never had such a struggle where I couldn’t afford food. The struggle we had was that we didn't have our own house to live in because Dad sold our house for a movie he was producing. So, from having a house, we were in a no-house situation, and then we shifted to a rented apartment. But food scarcity was never an issue. Hum bhade pe reh kar bhi mutton hi kha rahe the (we were eating mutton even while living in a rented apartment)."

Vinay also reminisced about his struggles and said, "There were days when there was no money, but it was never like we hadn’t eaten for three days and our bodies had given up. There was always some way to fill our stomachs."

Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey's recent work

Vinay was last seen in the movie Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, which also starred Raima Sen and Salim Diwan. He was also seen in Disney+ Hotstar's series Life Hill Gayi, starring Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila, and Mukti Mohan.

Ranvir, on the other hand, was seen in the web series Shekhar Home, alongside Kay Kay Menon, Kriti Kulhari, Rasika Duggal, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The crime drama series is available to watch on JioCinema.

Archana Puran Singh, who was last seen in the movie Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, will next be seen in Kapil Sharma's comedy show, The Great India Kapil Show. The new season of the show is set to premiere on Netflix this year.