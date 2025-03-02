Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Mar 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ranvir Shorey recalls being homeless due to his father's ambition: ‘He sold our house to produce a film’

ByRiya Sharma
Mar 02, 2025 01:49 PM IST

Archana Puran Singh spent day out with friends Ranvir Shorey and Vinay Pathak in Mumbai, discussing their past struggles in the industry. 

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel, where she enjoyed a fun-filled day with friends Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, and her husband, Parmeet Sethi. During their day out, the group visited various popular spots in Mumbai, including Juhu Beach and Prithvi Café, and reminisced about their struggles.

Ranvir Shorey recalls his past struggles after his dad sold their house to produce a film.
Ranvir Shorey recalls his past struggles after his dad sold their house to produce a film.

(Also Read: Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’)

Ranvir and Vinay on their struggling days

In the vlog, Archana asked Ranvir and Vinay about their struggling days in the industry. Ranvir recalled how his biggest struggle was going from having a home to being homeless and said, "I never had such a struggle where I couldn’t afford food. The struggle we had was that we didn't have our own house to live in because Dad sold our house for a movie he was producing. So, from having a house, we were in a no-house situation, and then we shifted to a rented apartment. But food scarcity was never an issue. Hum bhade pe reh kar bhi mutton hi kha rahe the (we were eating mutton even while living in a rented apartment)."

Vinay also reminisced about his struggles and said, "There were days when there was no money, but it was never like we hadn’t eaten for three days and our bodies had given up. There was always some way to fill our stomachs."

Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey's recent work

Vinay was last seen in the movie Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, which also starred Raima Sen and Salim Diwan. He was also seen in Disney+ Hotstar's series Life Hill Gayi, starring Divyenndu, Kusha Kapila, and Mukti Mohan.

Ranvir, on the other hand, was seen in the web series Shekhar Home, alongside Kay Kay Menon, Kriti Kulhari, Rasika Duggal, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles. The crime drama series is available to watch on JioCinema.

Archana Puran Singh, who was last seen in the movie Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao, will next be seen in Kapil Sharma's comedy show, The Great India Kapil Show. The new season of the show is set to premiere on Netflix this year.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On