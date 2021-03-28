Rashi Mal on Brahmastra release: It is hard to say right now

It has not been a particularly good time for the film industry for the past one year and even as one thought that the situation is now under control, the spike in cases has again put a question mark on the shoot of many projects including Brahmastra.

Sharing an update on the film, actor Rashi Mal, who stars in the film alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, says, “It is hard to say right now (about the release) given that we are in the middle of the second wave of the pandemic. Hopefully this year though. Fingers crossed.”

The actor reveals that there have been many road blocks which have come their way because of the pandemic.

“The shoot of Brahmastra was on hold all of 2020 due to Covid-19. We resumed shoot in February. We went on hold again since Ranbir got Covid. I still have another schedule left on the film,” she reveals.

Talking about her experience on working on the film directed by Ayan Mukerji, Rashi says it has been brilliant so far.

“It is a pleasure to work with such talented people who are at the top of their game. Everyone on set has always been very generous and made me feel very welcome. It’s a great learning experience and will hopefully be the stepping stone to many even bigger and better things,” the actor says.

Rashi, who has starred in films such as Helicopter Eela (2018) and Sir (2020), says while the pandemic was a tough one, she kept herself busy with work.

“I shot for three projects back-to-back one of which includes a web film. I also released my debut single Misaal (Hindi)/Paradigm (English) and shot for a lovely ad campaign with Akshay Kumar. To be very honest, the pandemic was a good time for me, both personally and professionally. It gave me a lot of time to introspect and work on myself and my personal goals. I spent a lot of time learning. I studied film theory, world cinema, music theory and of course worked on my culinary skills like everyone else. It also gave me a lot of time with the family that I am very grateful for. Professionally too it could not have been better,” she concludes.