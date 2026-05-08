Rashmika Mandanna has ‘no insecurities’, says her Cocktail 2 co-star Kriti Sanon: 'She's just a very genuine person'

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Cocktail 2, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor. While Kriti has previously worked with Shahid in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the film marks her first collaboration with Rashmika. Recently, at The Femina Beauty Awards, Kriti opened up about her experience of working with the Pushpa actor and had only positive things to say about her co-star.

Kriti Sanon praises Rashmika Mandanna

Kriti Sanon is all praise for Cocktail 2 co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

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Speaking about Rashmika, Kriti described her as warm and genuine. Sharing her experience from the sets of Cocktail 2, Kriti said, "She's just a very genuine person, kind, lovely and warm. No insecurity. Just goodness, and I think I'm a vibe person. If I feel the aura and I feel positivity, I get drawn to it. I've just had so much fun with her, and she's just amazing. I love her."

Kriti also addressed comparisons between Cocktail 2 and the original 2012 film, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The first part became a cult favourite over the years, especially for its music, characters and modern relationship drama. However, Kriti clarified that the new film is not a direct sequel but a franchise film with a completely different story and characters.

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{{^usCountry}} Talking about the comparisons, she said, "I'm sure a comparison is going to happen, but the good part is that this is not a sequel; it's a franchise. So it's more of a vibe franchise, and the characters are separate." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Talking about the comparisons, she said, "I'm sure a comparison is going to happen, but the good part is that this is not a sequel; it's a franchise. So it's more of a vibe franchise, and the characters are separate." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rashmika entered a new phase in her personal life earlier this year when she married actor Vijay Deverakonda in February. Though the wedding was a private affair attended only by close family and friends, the couple later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad, where several celebrities from the film industry were present, including Kriti. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rashmika entered a new phase in her personal life earlier this year when she married actor Vijay Deverakonda in February. Though the wedding was a private affair attended only by close family and friends, the couple later hosted a grand reception in Hyderabad, where several celebrities from the film industry were present, including Kriti. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On the work front, Rashmika has been having a successful run in Bollywood. After making her Hindi film debut with Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, she went on to feature in films like Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma. Cocktail 2 marks her fifth Bollywood film. About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the work front, Rashmika has been having a successful run in Bollywood. After making her Hindi film debut with Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, she went on to feature in films like Chhaava, Sikandar and Thamma. Cocktail 2 marks her fifth Bollywood film. About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on June 19. Cocktail 2 has already generated curiosity among fans after several pictures and videos from the shoot surfaced online. Many speculated that the film would revolve around a love triangle involving Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. Director Homi Adajania had also playfully reacted to the rumours earlier when Kriti attended Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding reception in Hyderabad. Sharing a picture from the event on Instagram Stories, Homi jokingly wrote, “Congrats, guys. Kriti Sanon, can you stay out of this?” Kriti responded with, “Never… love them.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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