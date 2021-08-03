Rashmika Mandanna says her parents are ‘very scared’ when she goes out to work: But I don’t allow anyone to come between me and my work

Venturing out today and working amid the pandemic in itself is a big task for actors, considering they’ve to remove their masks. And in such a scenario, Rashmika Mandanna not only managed to keep working, but also shifted cities and houses.

She has bought herself a new house in Mumbai, with her eyes set on Bollywood after Kannada and Telugu films. Mandanna, 25, was shooting for Goodbye until recently with Amitabh Bachchan.

“It has been amazing shooting with him. When you shoot for a long time, you gel with the other actors really well. It’s this blend, which gives performances that are really fun. I’ve been grateful enough to be doing that. We give out performances, and when people see your comfort, the director and everyone, they’re happy. It has been crazy,” she gushes.

However, her family, naturally worried for her, wasn’t happy with her decision of working during the Covid-19 crisis. The actor shares that her parents were very scared.

“They were seeing what’s happening and knew that I’m an actor who has to remove her mask on set while shooting. But they can’t really say anything... it’s work,” she continues, “I don’t allow anyone to come between me and my work. My parents know I won’t listen if they say it’s not safe and I shouldn’t shoot. I’d be like, ‘But everyone else is’. There’s so much money being put in, I need to finish my work.”

So even though it is hard for them, Mandanna reassures that the sets are protected.

The actor, who’ll also be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, adds she had no apprehensions going to another city to shoot, or even shift homes.

“I’m just this person who goes from work to home, and vice versa. Sometimes, maybe I have some close friends with whom I go out and have dinner when I have the time. My life is pretty simple. My day is made when I go to work, and I try to fit in a workout in the middle. I’m really sorted that way,” she ends.