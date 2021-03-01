Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab
It is an honour to share screen time with Naseer saab,” says Rasika Dugal, who shot for a short film in Mumbai with actor Naseeruddin Shah. He was also her teacher at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) fourteen years ago.
Excited about her collaboration with the veteran actor, the Delhi Crime actor credits Shah for imparting a great deal of knowledge to her during her foundational years as a student. She uploaded a video of her with him on her social media and wrote, “Still the nervous student when working with the master.”
Life has indeed come a full circle for Dugal, who says the collaboration is special for her as she reminisces her advent into the world of cinema with the legendary actor. “He is that rare combination of a great actor who is also a very good teacher. So much of what I know about my work is based on the invaluable fundamentals I learnt from him at FTII. I am more sure of myself as an actor today but, around him, I become that nervous and keen student again. There is still so much to learn from him!” remarks Dugal.
As she has been appreciated for her acting chops in a variety of roles, ask her if he ever commented about her projects and she replies, “I am always amazed by Naseer saab’s involvement with his work. It’s beautiful to watch years of experience coexist with an interest and enthusiasm for the work. He has always been very kind and encouraging to me. He has often made the effort to message and compliment me after he has watched my work. And I am always thrilled. One compliment from him is worth many.”
