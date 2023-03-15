Ratna Pathak Shah says 'sadi hui formula films' not working anymore, actors of all ages getting work

Ratna Pathak Shah's web series Happy Family: Conditions Apply premiered last week. The veteran actor said in a recent interview that it was becoming easier for women of her age to get work. She also added it was a good time for all actors. Ratna further spoke about how 'rotten' formula films don't work now. Also read: Happy Family Conditions Apply trailer

When asked if she feels times have changed for good in the film industry, Ratna Pathak Shah said she was optimistic seeing the 'shuffling' that was happening in the industry. She added it was a 'very good' time for actors of all ages and genders, 'not just the binary to work'.

"It is certainly becoming easier for women of my age to get work. I don’t believe in the kind of work that is designed around an actor. I don’t find that very interesting, frankly, because when you focus on the actor rather than the story, then you get limited by the personality of the actor. I won’t get the chance to challenge myself. It is a very good time for actors of all ages and genders, not just the binary to work," she told India Today.

Further speaking about how 'formula films' don't work anymore, Ratna said, "Suddenly, the world is becoming interested in how you live your life. I love that shuffling. Will we continue that way? We will see. God knows. I have hope too. But we have moved ahead in that direction and there is no going back. Ab dobara woh sadi hui formula wali filmein nahi suna payenge, shukr hai (No more will the rotten formula films work, thank God)."

Ratna Pathak Shah features alongside Raj Babbar, Ayesha Jhulka, Atul Kulkarni and Sanah Kapur in Happy Family: Conditions Apply. Ratna, who is once again playing a Gujarati on screen, said in a statement, “There is a certain joy in playing a character who is unabashedly herself. Hemlata Dholakia is a character who wears her heart on her sleeve, but is always ready with a sassy remark. She is unintentionally hilarious, honest to the point of being brash, but also fiercely protective of her family.”

Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, the 10-episode series premiered on Prime Video on March 10 with four episodes, which will be followed by two new episodes releasing every Friday until March 31.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.