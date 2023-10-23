Raveena Tandon performs Maha Ashtami aarti with daughter Rasha; Sara Ali Khan also joins them. Watch

Raveena Tandon celebrated Ashtami and shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram. For the celebrations, where she was joined by her daughter Rasha Thadani and actor Sara Ali Khan. (Also read: Raveena Tandon says she's told daughters about her past relationships: ‘If not today, tomorrow they’ll read about it')

Raveena's Instagram post

Raveena Tandon shared pictures from her Navratri celebrations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raveena looked beautiful in a traditional red suit for the occasion. Rasha opted for a yellow embroidered suit. Both mother and daughter smiled for a selfie that Raveena shared in her post. In another video, Raveena and Rasha participated in doing the aarti for the goddess. In one of the other pictures, actor Sara Ali Khan also joined them. Sara opted for a beautiful pink suit for the occasion.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the caption, Raveena wrote, “Ashtami with #matarani and my #betirani .. thank you my dearest @bindiyadutta6 @siddhid11 @nidhiduttaofficial @binnoykgandhi #jpsaab for being amazing hosts always.”

Reacting to the post, many fans added to the comments. Several fans commented ‘Jai mata di’ under the post. A fan added, “You look so gorgeous and stunning Raveena.” “Love these pictures,” said another fan.

Bollywood celebs on Navratri

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities were also seen celebrating Navaratri. Several film celebrities flew to Thrissur to attend the Navratri celebrations hosted by a jewellery brand. Among them were Nagarjuna and son Chaitanya Akkineni, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Shilpa Shetty, Wamiqa Gabbi and others.

Raveena will be next seen with Akshay Kumar in their upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. It also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rasha will make her acting debut in Bollywood with Abhishek Kapoor's next action adventure. It also stars Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan. The yet-to-be-titled film will be out on February 9 next year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our WhatsApp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.