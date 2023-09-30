Raveena Tandon says she's told daughters about her past relationships: ‘If not today, tomorrow they’ll read about it'

Raveena Tandon in a recent interview, opened up about not hiding anything from her daughters, including everything about her past relationships. Raveena has two adoptive daughters, Chhaya and Pooja. Later, she had Rasha and Ranbirvardhan with her husband Anil Thadani. Raveena told Lehren Retro that her life is like an ‘open book’ to her children. Also read: Raveena Tandon says that Karisma Kapoor replaced her in Saajan Chale Sasural Actor Raveena Tandon said her life is like an open book to her children.

Raveena Tandon: My life is an open book for my daughters

The actor said that she was aware of all the gossip that was being written about her. She said, "It’s an open book for them. If not today, tomorrow they will read about it somewhere and they might read something worse, because you know how the ’90s press was. It was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no scruples, no morals, no integrity.”

Raveena further said that the situation has changed now due to the power of social media where celebrities can put out their stories, unlike in the past when celebs were “at the mercy of editors.” "Whose camp they were in or whom they were buttering up or which hero or heroine was buttering them up, they would only write about them, and their side of the story, without even waiting to find out what the truth was,” Raveena added. She also said that magazines of the '90s would write ‘worst articles’ about her and even call her names and shame her. However, this isn't the first time that Raveena has talked about her struggles with magazines and tabloids.

Raveena's past relationship

Talking about Raveena’s relationship, she began dating her Mohra co-star Akshay Kumar in 1995. Even they were engaged in the late 90s. However, they parted ways for reasons best known to them. After breaking up with Raveena, Akshay dated International Khiladi co-star Twinkle Khanna. In 2001, Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot and are now parents to two children- Aarav and Nitara. Raveena got to businessman Anil Thadani. Besides Rasha, they also have a son Ranbirvardhan Thadani.

Interestingly, Akshay and Raveena will be reuniting for the first time onscreen in their upcoming film Welcome To The Jungle. It also stars Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Rajpal Yadav, Johny Lever, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Dev and singers-brothers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh.

