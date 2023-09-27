Raveena Tandon says that Karisma Kapoor replaced her in Saajan Chale Sasural: 'I have never done that kind of politics'

Raveena Tandon is opening up about her feud with Karisma Kapoor and revealed that she has addressed that she has lost a lot of films due to groupism in the industry. In a new interview with Lehrein, Raveena talked about competition in Bollywood and named the films from which she was replaced. (Also read: Raveena Tandon recalls getting tetanus injections after Tip Tip Barsa Paani shoot: ‘Two days later I fell ill’) Raveena Tandon said she has never done any kind of politics with other actors in the industry.(Instagram/@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena on facing competition

In a new interview with Lehrein, Raveena talked about competition and said, “I have always believed in healthy competition because that brings out the best in you. But I am not a cutthroat person, nobody can say Raveena got me removed from a project or Raveena refused to work with a newcomer. I have never done that kind of politics and groupism but others have blatantly done politics against me."

On the films she missed due to politics

Raveena further talked about the films from which she was replaced and said, "I was supposed to do Saajan Chale Sasural with David Dhawan and Govinda and they told me this later. I had even signed Vijaypath, I lost the film. That way Tabu has always been fantastic. She has never been into politics. Can't say the same about others.”

Saajan Chale Sasural had Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Tabu in lead roles. The David Dhawan film turned out to be one of the biggest hits of 1996.

Raveena was recently awarded the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year. In a previous chat with Hindustan Times, Raveena said, “It was definitely was an emotional moment for me because it was something that my father had always dreamt and thought that it is going to be a proud moment (for him) whenever I get the Padma Shri honour."

Raveena will soon be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. She reunites with past co-stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav in the new film. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also features Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, and Disha Patani, among others.

