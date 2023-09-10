Raveena Tandon recalls getting tetanus injections after Tip Tip Barsa Paani shoot: ‘Two days later I fell ill’

Raveena Tandon has revealed that she had to get tetanus injections and still fell ill after she shot the famous song Tip Tip Barsa Paani for the 1994 film Mohra. She recently visited the sets of the dance reality show India's Best Dancer as a guest and recalled the tough shooting experience, a Filmfare report said. Raveena and Akshay Kumar featured in the romantic song that was shot in the rain and is still remembered for Raveena's sensuous performance in a saree. (Also read: Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon reunite after 20 years for Welcome To The Jungle) A still from Raveena Tandon's song Tip Tip Barsa Paani.

Tip Tip Barsa Paani

After a contestant performed on Tip Tip Barsa Paani, Raveena recalled shooting for the song. Filmfare reported that Raveena praised their performance and said that the shooting took place at a construction site surrounded by nails strewn across the floor. Raveena recalled her discomfort as she shot for the song because she was supposed to be barefoot.

Raveena had to take tetanus injections

Raveena said that she wore knee pads, but could not help with the injury. She was taken ill two days later. “I had to take tetanus injections, and two days later, I fell ill due to the exposure to rain. The glamour you see on screen conceals the untold stories behind the scenes. During rehearsals, injuries are commonplace, yet we all endure them. But the show must go on, whether on screen or stage; one’s expressions and smile should never waver, regardless of the pain endured. These are the struggles that all artists and choreographers endure behind the scenes," she said.

Raveena performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani

An ETimes report quoted Terence Lewis as saying that he could have never imagined he'd sit beside Raveena one day, while recalling the craze around the Bollywood star when Mohra was released. He also asked her to dance with him on the song, and she obliged, the report added.

This is not the first time Raveena has shared the hardships she faced while shooting the hit song from the 90s. In a 2020 interview with Pinkvilla, Raveena had revealed rocks and nails were lying around while they shot at a construction site. She also told the entertainment portal that she had a fever during the shoot, as the water used for the rain song was very cold.

Raveena's new film

Raveena will soon be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. She reunites with past co-stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, and Rajpal Yadav in the new film. Directed by, the film also features Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, and Disha Patani, among a few others.

