Raveena Tandon reveals she was on her period, had a fever while filming Tip Tip

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 16:07 IST

Actor Raveena Tandon has said that shooting her iconic dance number Tip Tip Barsa Paani was a difficult experience. Raveena recalled the several obstacles she had to face while performing the song, in an interview to Pinkvilla.

Raveena said that the song was filmed over four days, on a construction site. There were rocks and nails lying around, and she had to perform barefoot. She caught a fever during the shoot, because the rain song required her to be drenched, and the water being used was very cold. She added that she bruised her knees, and to make matters worse, was on her period while filming the song. According to the interview, she wondered how in the world they managed to make the number look as sensuous as it did.

In an earlier interview to Asian Age, the actor had said, “I was never comfortable doing provocative songs. But this time, I was convinced that it would be okay. And, it was. The song was fabulous and the choreography, though erotic, was never suggestive or vulgar. I’d never do anything even remotely off-colour in my entire career.”

Tip Tip Barsa Paani was a part of the 1994 film Mohra, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The number was performed by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. A remixed version of the song, featuring Akshay and Katrina Kaif, will be featured in the upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film is the latest instalment in director Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, and has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Raveena said in the interview that she’s all for remixes. “They add new life to the song. I enjoy them, I loved Sheher Ki Ladki, Mast Mast, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare,” she said. “I’ve performed to so many of them. And I end up owning them again so its win-win situation for me.”

