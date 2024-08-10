Raveena Tandon recalls rejecting film with Shah Rukh Khan over her 'objectifying' costumes; reveals his reaction

‘I thought it was a little too objectifying’

Raveena said, "It (the film) was with Shah Rukh Khan and I had almost signed it till the time came to discuss the costumes. The costumes were really weird. It wasn’t something I would be comfortable wearing. I thought it was a little too objectifying. I said, ‘No sorry, I can’t'."

‘I told Shah Rukh I can’t wear that stuff’

Raveena also praised Shah Rukh, calling him one of the 'wittiest, warmest, and gentlemanly co-actors' she has worked with. When Shah Rukh learned she was dropping out of their aforementioned film, she explained to him why she could not wear the 'strange' costumes.

She said, “SRK (Shah Rukh Khan) said, ‘Are you mad? Why are you saying no now?’ because we were already doing a film with the most amazing music called Jaadu. And we were doing Zamaana Deewana and we really used to get along. SRK is one of the wittiest, warmest, and gentlemanly co-actors to work with. He is decent to the core. And I told him I can’t wear that stuff... 'I'll feel funny, I'll feel strange'.”

While Raveena and Shah Rukh worked together in the 1995 film Zamana Deewana, the former had earlier spoken about missed opportunities of the two collaborating. Raveena mentioned being offered the role played by Juhi Chawla in Yash Chopra's Darr, which she chose to decline due to discomfort with certain scenes. Darr was a significant role for Shah Rukh; he portrayed an anti-hero grappling with mental health issues.