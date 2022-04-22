Raveena Tandon says she started out by wiping vomit from studio floors despite coming from film family

Raveena Tandon, whose recent Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 is making records at the box office, recently recalled her initial days in the film industry. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut over 30 years ago with the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool, was born to filmmaker Ravi Tandon. Raveena says that despite coming from a film family, she has made her way up in the industry, after starting out as an intern at ad filmmaker Prahlad Kakkar's office. Also Read| Raveena Tandon shares clip of people throwing coins in a theatre screening KGF Chapter 2: 'After a long time...'

Raveena recalled that her initial responsibilities included keeping the studio floors clean. She noted that she thinks destiny also had a role to play in her success, as she never grew up thinking she is going to be an actor but always had things going right for her.

Talking about how she interned with Prahlad Kakkar and made her way up, Raveena told Mid-Day, "That is true. I did start from cleaning the studio floors to wiping off vomit from the stalls floors and studio floors and stuff, and I did assist Prahlad Kakkar I think straight out of 10th Standard. Even at that time they used to say what are you doing behind the screen, you have to be in front of the screen, that is what's meant for you and I would be like 'no no, me, an actress? Never.' So I am in this industry actually by default, never grew up thinking that I am going to be an actor."

Raveena recalled about her days interning for Prahlad, "Everytime when a model would not turn up on Prahlad's set, he used to say 'call Raveena,' he would ask me to do my makeup and start posing. So I thought if I have to do it why should I do it for Prahlad again and again for free, why not make some pocket money out of it, and that's exactly the thought which started the modeling. Then I kept getting film offers and I had no acting training, no dancing training, no dialogue delivery training. I think I just evolved and learnt along the way."

Raveena plays the role of Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the latest release KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, and Srinidhi Shetty. The actor will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.

