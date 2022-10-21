Raveena Tandon shares inside pics from Diwali party; grooves to You Are My Soniya with Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit

Actor Raveena Tandon shared a series of pictures with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene, Kajol, Taapsee Pannu and Aditi Rao Hydari from designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party. Taking to Instagram Stories, Raveena posted the photos from the bash on Thursday evening. (Also Read | Kajol dances with ‘OG dancing queen’ Madhuri Dixit in video from Diwali party. Watch)

Posting the first photo, a selfie with Aishwarya Rai, Raveena captioned it, "All about tonight." In the picture, Aishwarya rested her head next to Raveena as they smiled for the camera. For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a pink suit, while Raveena opted for a green and golden lehenga.

In the next picture, Madhuri Dixit, Kajol, Aishwarya, Manish and Raveena, among others, smiled for the lens. While Kajol had her arm around Madhuri, she rested her hand on Raveena's shoulder, who sat on the floor. Madhuri draped a purple saree, while Kajol shimmery saree for the Diwali bash. Sharing the picture, Raveena wrote, "The OG gang!" and tagged everyone.

Raveena posted pictures from the party on Instagram.

Raveena posted the photos from the bash on Thursday evening.

Manish hosted a grand Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night.

All of them were seen grooving to the song You Are My Soniya from Kajol's 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. They also posed for a photo. Raveena shared it with the caption, "Party party!" She also shared a selfie with Abhishek Bachchan from the Diwali party. She captioned it, "(Smiling face emoji) us is tops." For the party, Abhishek wore a red and white outfit.

Raveena also posed with Aditi as she clicked a selfie. She wrote, "Beauties are us!" and also added a red heart emoji. Sharing a selfie with Taapsee Pannu, who wore a white outfit, Raveena dropped a red heart emoji and tagged the actor. Her last photo featured Manish and Niranjan Iyengar. She wrote, "Thank you darling @manishmalhotra05 for a fun fun night!"

Manish hosted a grand Diwali party at his residence on Thursday night which was attended by many big celebrities including Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor among many others.

Raveena will be next seen in a family entertainer film Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Kushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film is being directed by Binoy Gandhi and produced by T-series and Keep Dreaming pictures. She was recently announced as the lead actor of Arbaaz Khan's upcoming social drama film Patna Shukla. The film also stars Satish Kaushik, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik.

