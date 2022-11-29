Raveena Tandon shares video from Bhopal shoot with samosas, scooty rides and selfies with fans. Watch

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram and shared a video of her happy moments in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. She expressed her love for Bhopal and its people. She gave glimpses of various locations in Bhopal with many people, samosas and tea. Fans reacted to her beautiful video compilation. (Also read: Mira Rajput visits Hawa Mahal, Jantar Mantar, Rambagh Palace in Jaipur: 'Still dreaming about Dal Baati Churma...')

In the clip, she ate samosas and drove scooty on road. She wore a white coloured saree and relished her samosas at a shop. She also met a group of women and got clicked with them. She took an e-rickshaw and enjoyed the ride with many people and waved back to those clicking her pictures. She gave her autograph to her fan girl on a paper. It seemed she was shooting for a film with the cast and crew members.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “The joys of being in Bhopal, loving each moment the people the warmth…No one does hospitality and love like the Bhopalis do… (red heart emoji).” Reacting to the video, one of Raveena's fans wrote, “Love you ma'am from Jharkhand.” Another fan commented, “Bhopal mai aapka swagat hai (I welcome you to Bhopal).” Other fan wrote, “Wow, happy rider @officialraveentandon didi (red heart emoji).” “Yess… true not only Bhopal, whole MP is awesome”, wrote one person with reference to her caption. “Mam, you wore Bengali bangles, wow! I liked it”, commented another person. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the video.

Raveena got married to Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has two children--Rasha, born in 2005 and Ranbir, born in 2007. Before her marriage, in 1995, Raveena had adopted two girls--Pooja and Chaya when she was just 21 years old. Both of them are married and also have children of their own now.

