Raveena Tandon twins with daughter Rasha Thadani in black in new pic, fans say: 'They look like sisters'

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with daughter Rasha Thadani on Friday. The picture featured the mother-daughter duo twinning in black and many fans applauded how young Raveena looked. Some remarked that they almost looked like sisters. (Also read: Raveena Tandon gives husband Anil Thadani a kiss as she wishes him on birthday)

In the pic shared by Raveena, both her and Rasha are twinning in black. Raveena and Rasha wore black full sleeves tops with black jeans. While Raveena carried a silver sling bag, Rasha had a black and white handbag on her shoulder. Rasha took the mirror selfie featuring her mother. Raveena captioned the photo, “The #twinning #team (red heart emoji) @rashathadani (red heart emoji) and I.”

Actors Juhi Chawla dropped smiling face with heart emojis and Sanjay Kapoor posted raised hands emoji. One of her fans commented, “Like mother, like daughter.” Another fan wrote, “Raveena, how do you keep yourself fit and young? Please let me know.” Other fan commented, “You are clearly winning Raveena ji. An original and true diva of Bollywood.” One fan wrote, “They look like sisters. Raveena is so fit and young.”

Raveena got married to Anil Thadani in 2004. The couple has two children--Rasha (born 2005) and Ranbir (2008). Before her marriage, in 1995, Raveena had adopted two girls--Pooja and Chaya when she was just 21 years old. Both of them are married and also have children of their own.

Recently, she celebrated her husband, film producer Anil Thadani's birthday. She shared a series of pictures featuring him and daughter. The birthday celebration was attended by many celebrities like Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, among others.

Raveena was last seen in Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt. She played the Prime Minister of India in the action thriller, which ended up being the third-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

