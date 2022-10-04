Raveena Tandon gives husband Anil Thadani a kiss as she wishes him on birthday, shares family pics

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on Monday as she wished her husband, film producer Anil Thadani, on his birthday. The actor shared a series of photos in an Instagram post featuring the couple as well as daughter Rasha Thadani, and other family members. Celebs like Chunky Panday, Sanjay Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, among others, also wished Anil on his birthday. Also read: Raveena's daughter celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi, fans call her ‘Tara Sutaria 2.0’

Raveena wore a blue top in the pictures she posted from Anil’s birthday celebrations. Anil, too, wore a blue T-shirt, while their daughter Rasha wore a pink top with grey denims. In one of the pictures, Raveena was seen giving Anil a kiss on the cheek, they also posed for selfies. In one photo, Raveena was seen giving Anil a hug as she stood behind him, while he sat on a chair. In a family picture, the couple posed with Rasha and a yellow and white birthday cake.

In a group photo from the birthday dinner, Raveena and Anil posed with their family members, most of whom were dressed in blue. In the caption, Raveena wrote, “Birthday boy blues.” She also added an evil eye amulet and blue heart emoji to her caption. Actor Neelam Kothari commented on Raveena’s post, “Happy birthday Anil!” Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday Thadani.” Actor Chunky Panday commented, “Happy, happy birthday my dearest Anil.”

Anil and Raveena married in 2004. They are parents to two children – Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. In 1995, Raveena had adopted two daughters, Pooja and Chaya, when she was only 21. Both of them are married, and also have children of their own.

Raveena, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, is often spotted out and about with her family, especially her daughter. Last month, Raveena and Rasha posed for the paparazzi as they stepped out on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Reacting to a video of the duo shared on a paparazzo account on Instagram, fans had compared Rasha to actor Tara Sutaria. A person commented on the video, "Tara Sutaria 2.0 version."

