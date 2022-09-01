Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with her, fans call her 'Tara Sutaria 2.0'

Actor Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani posed for the paparazzi as they stepped out on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo account posted a video on Wednesday as the mother-daughter duo smiled for the camera and also thanked the camera persons. (Also Read | Raveena Tandon shares pics with daughter Rasha from wildlife safari trip)

In the clip, Raveena and Rasha were also seen folding hands at the paparazzi. For the occasion, Raveena wore a long pink and white dress and had a small basket in her hand. Rasha opted for mustard ethnic wear and heels.

Reacting to the video, fans compared Rasha to actor Tara Sutaria. A person wrote, "Tara Sutaria 2.0 version." "Ye Tara Sutaria jaise lagti hai kisi ne notice kiya ho to (She looks like Tara Sutaria if anyone has noticed)," read another comment. "I thought it was Tara Sutaria," said an Instagram user. "Mini Tara Sutaria?" asked a fan.

A person also commented, "Pretty just like her mom." "Raveena's daughter looks next Alia Bhatt," wrote a fan. "Next upcoming actress," read a comment. "Mumma miniature," said another person.

Raveena also shared glimpses on Instagram from Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with her family members. In the first picture, Raveena was seen doing pooja in front of a Ganesha idol. She also featured with her husband Anil Thadani, and their children Ranbirvardhan and Rasha in another picture as they took blessing from the deity.

The actor also posted photos of other family members as they gathered around in front of an idol. Sharing the photos, Raveena captioned the post, "All about today!" She added the hashtags--festivities, Ganesh Chaturthi, Om Ganeshay Namah and Ganpatibappam Morya. Rasha posted her pictures on Instagram wearing the mustard outfit. Sharing the pictures, she didn't caption the post but added red heart and folded hands emojis.

Anil and Raveena tied the knot in 2004. They are parents to two children--Rasha and Ranbirvardhan. Raveena, in 1995, adopted two daughters Pooja and Chaya when she was just 21 years old. Both of them are married and also have children of their own.

Raveena was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, and Srinidhi Shetty, among others. The second part released on April 14 this year. The first film came out in 2018.

