Ravi Dubey calls playing Laxman in Ramayana ‘the greatest honour of my life’; fans can't wait to see his look from film

The makers dropped the first glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, on Wednesday. The anticipation is reaching fever pitch as fans wait for the official face reveal of actor Ravi Dubey in the role of Laxman in the highly anticipated epic. The actor shared the first glimpse of the mythological saga, calling the role the greatest honour of his life. Actor Ravi Dubey is playing Lord Laxman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ravi pens heartfelt note for being part of Ramayana

Ravi took to social media with a heartfelt post that read, “It’s the greatest honour of my life to be part of a story that has shaped generations. Welcome to the world of Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana, the immortal story of Rama vs Ravana. Grateful to walk this path, and to share it with all of you. Let’s celebrate this moment and together, step into the @worldoframayana. Our Truth. Our History.”

Fans can't wait for Ravi's look as Laxman

Ravi’s look as Laxman remains under wraps, sparking excitement and curiosity among fans. Social media has been buzzing with fans discussing his look as the fiercely loyal younger brother of Lord Ram.

One fan eagerly asked, "Laxman face reveal kab hoga (When will the face reveal of Laxman happen)". Another fan commented, "Can't wait to see you as prabhu Lakshman ji". While a third comment read, "Can’t wait the world to see you". "Im going to watch this movie only for you Ravi bhai," said another fan. "So so proud of your journey, looking forward to seeing you with Ranbir," a fourth fan said. Another fan comment read, "Cannot wait to witness you on the big screen."

Ramayana first glimpse unveiled

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana promises to be a visually stunning, emotionally rich retelling of the ancient Indian epic. The film boasts a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Lord Ram while Sai Pallavi essays the role of Sita. Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman while Yash will essay the role of Ravan in the two-part film. Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 is set to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.