Ravi Kishan is unhappy with 'juniors' for 'spoiling Bhojpuri cinema’s reputation'

Before he became a popular character artist in Hindi films, Ravi Kishan reigned supreme over Bhojpuri cinema. Alongside Manoj Tiwari, he heralded the industry's second coming by giving several memorable hits. However, the actor is disappointed in those who came after him as he feels they ruined 'Bhojpuri cinema’s reputation'. (Also read: Anubhav Sinha praises Jaya Bachchan for ‘showing a spine’, urges Ravi Kishan to address vulgarity in Bhojpuri cinema) Ravi Kishan has been one of the biggest stars of Bhojpuri cinema

Ravi Kishan on Bhojpuri cinema

Even though it has dealt with social issues and made serious cinema, Bhojpuri cinema has become synonymous with vulgarity over time. Many of the songs and sequences of major films have been criticised for objectifying women.

Speaking at a session during the Sahitya Aaj Tak at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium recently, Ravi Kishan bemoaned this change. "Unfortunately, I feel a bit unhappy with my juniors. They have spoiled Bhojpuri cinema’s reputation. Bhojpuri is a language spoken by 25 crore people, and I am very proud of it. I have even presented a bill to give it greater importance," he said, as reported by PTI.

The actor said that he feels let down as someone who 'set the stage' for the revival of Bhojpuri cinema. "I am the man who heralded the third phase of Bhojpuri cinema, and today, it employs over 1 lakh people. By the time actors junior to me moved to Bombay, I had already set the stage for them," he added. Ravi Kishan also said his dream is to bring respect to Bhojpuri cinema.

Ravi Kishan's recent work

The actor was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, which is currently in the running to bag an Oscar nomination. Over the course of a career that has stretched across three decades, Ravi Kishan has worked in some of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters, as well as major Hindi films like Tere Naam, Tanu Weds Manu, among others.