Reddit discusses 'articulate' Suhana Khan: 'Real accent unlike other starkids, no wonder she is SRK’s daughter'

Suhana Khan is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film, The Archies. But before the Zoya Akhtar directorial drops in December, Suhana has been spotted at various events – from brand promotions alongside Kareena Kapoor and Kiara Advani to book launches. During a recent India Today event, Suhaha was called on stage, where she spoke about herself and her role in her first film. Soon, a clip from the interaction made its way to Reddit, where many reacted to Suhana's style of speaking, and her accent in particular. Also read: Suhana credits Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan as her ‘biggest source of guidance’

Reactions to Suhana Khan's video

Suhana Khan was joined by her The Archies co-stars at a recent event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, a Reddit user wrote, "Suhana Khan is so articulate with a real accent unlike other starkids. No wonder she is SRK’s (Shah Rukh Khan's) daughter. Discuss." Reacting to it, a person said, "Now Speaking like a normal person is truly something to strive towards." Another one said, 'I’m afraid to be excited about her because the last nepo kid that gave me hope and excitement before debut was Sara Ali Khan and we all know what happened."

Some did not see why Suhana was any different from other starkids. "How is she any more articulate than others? She sounds just the same," wrote one. Another said, "Other The Archie kids were also brought to the stage and they were equally articulate, relax this isn’t something special." Someone commented, "The bar is so low." One also joked, “The anchor speaks better than Suhana. Suhana is speaking like a college student.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

'This is how a newcomer should be'

A few also supported Suhana. Defending her, one wrote, "I would reserve my judgement till I see her perform on screen on her acting abilities." Another said, "I like the fact she said she is not yet confident and still in learning phase. I mean she doesn’t look overconfident and arrogant like other starkids."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A person also said, "The reason why Suhana stands out for me is she acts and speaks like her age. I have no idea why all young girls especially these star kids are dying to look and speak like a 30-year-old! She is not over confident and this is how a newcomer should be. She is articulate but doesn’t flow like SRK. She stammers, thinks and then speak. Actually the anchor is in much more control than Suhana. And just to add: she doesn’t have the annoying accent going on right now with this whole gang (Jahnvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey and whoever falls in that).

About Suhana's debut film

The Archies' is scheduled to released on Netflix on December 7, 2023. The film is a coming-of-age musical and is directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is based on the Archies Comics. The Netflix original follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton, who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics will see Veronica Lodge being portrayed by Suhana Khan. It will also feature two more starkids – Khushi Kapoor in the role of Betty Cooper and Agastya Nanda as the charming Archie Andrews. Dot plays Ethel Muggs, Mihir Ahuja will be seen as Jughead Jones, heartthrob Reggie Mantle will be showcased by Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda will play Dilton Doiley.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON