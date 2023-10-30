Reddit finds proof that Rohit Shetty's Singham Again will be a based on Ramayana: ‘Scorpio paani mein taerega’

Is Rohit Shetty's Singham Again loosely based on Ramayana? Fans are bewildered at the comparison between the two, but many are pinning it on the probable plot points and character sketches that are included in Rohit Shetty's next. A post on Reddit has also added more fan theories that indicate the same. (Also read: Deepika Padukone shares first look from Singham Again, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh react: 'Introducing Shakti Shetty')

About Singham Again

Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe includes Sooryavanshi (Akshay Kumar), Singham (Ajay Devgn) and Simmba (Ranveer Singh).

Singham Again, the next addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe, is the third instalment in Ajay Devgn's Singham franchise. The shoot for the cop drama was flagged off last month. Rohit's cop universe consists of three franchises: Ajay Devgn's Singham (2011), Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi (2021), and Ranveer Singh's Simmba (2018). Deepika Padukone will also be seen playing a key role in Singham Again. The first look of her character Shakti Shetty was unveiled a few days ago.

Singham based on Ramayana?

Now, a post from popular Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip shared a fan theory that one of the biggest releases of 2024 is set to be drawing references from Ramayana because of its plot points and character sketches.

Reacting to this, a user commented, "Makes sense why there's so many characters in part 3. This might actually make the film tolerable to watch lol." Another said, "Honestly its interesting. What is then AK playing : Jambavan or Sugreev? Tiger is definitely playing Lakshman then. Arjun then maybe playing Meghnad / kumbhkaran type character with Jackie as In Raavan."

Mixed reactions

Many also expressed their mixed reactions to this theory. A user wrote, "This is a stupid idea. Are filmmakers so lazy that suddenly everyone wants to make films about Ramayan and earn a lot of crores instead of making other films?" Another said, "Scorpio paani main tairega (Scorpio will float in water)."

Ajay took to his Instagram last month to post two pictures from the mahurat of Singham Again. The first picture saw him and Ranveer join hands as Rohit burst a coconut on the floor as part of a ritual. He wrote in the caption, “12 years ago, we gave Indian Cinema its biggest cinematic Cop Universe. With all the love we have received over the years, the force got stronger and the Singham family got bigger. Today we come together to take our franchise ahead with Singham Again!”

