Reddit thinks Kangana Ranaut won hearts in supporting role in Fashion, not Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani

Films, across languages, always have a lead pair but a supporting character wins the hearts of the audience several times. Even years after watching a film, it is remembered for that iconic character. Recently, a post was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Team Not-The-Main-Character-But-Stole-The-Show. Anybody else you remember?" (Also Read | Reddit reacts to Deepika Padukone saying 'nobody' could handle her Padmaavat role) Kangana Ranaut in Fashion, Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani.

A set of pictures were added to the post with different supporting actors in films. The photos included Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani, Karisma Kapoor as Nisha in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Rajkummar Rao as Pritam in Bareilly ki Barfi, Salman Khan as Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi in Omkara, Rajpal Yadav as Bandya in Chup Chup Ke and Arshad Warsi as Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS.

Reacting to the post, people were reminded of several other characters. A fan said, "For a person who had a small role, he certainly stole the show. The receptionist from Hotel decent ( Jab we Met) Teddy Maurya." A person commented, “Smita Patil - Arth.”

"Pappiji in Tanu weds Manu 1&2 ! He was sooo good in the first part, I feel that’s why they gave him that speech scene in part 2," read a comment. "Atul Kulkarani in Rang De Basanti. Seema Biswas in Water. Vijay Raaz in Monsoon Wedding," wrote another person. "Paresh Rawal as Radheshyam Tiwari in Hungama," wrote a Reddit user.

However, many fans praised Kangana Ranaut's character in Fashion (2008). A comment read, "Kangana as Shonali Gujral!!!!!! Should have been up there on your list." Another person wrote, "Kangana in Fashion, hands down." "Kangana stole the show in Fashion," a fan said. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion also starred Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni and Arbaaz Khan among others.

Fans will see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, helmed by P Vasu. She also has the upcoming period drama film Emergency, her first solo directorial film. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. In the upcoming months, the audience will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda, and The Incarnation: Sita.

Priyanka was last seen in the romantic comedy-drama Love Again. Directed by James C Strouse it also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Currently, she stars in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

Citadel's first two episodes are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering on May 5. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and many international languages, across 240 countries and territories. Priyanka will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

