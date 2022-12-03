Reddit isn't impressed with Ranveer Singh's Cirkus trailer, his OTT expressions: Stay away from Rohit Shetty

The first trailer for Ranveer Singh's Cirkus released on Friday and Reddit has given its verdict. Many are unhappy with Ranveer's over-the-top expression, the attempt at slapstick comedy and the general unfunniness of it all. Cirkus is directed by Rohit Shetty. (Also read: Cirkus trailer: Deepika Padukone surprises fans, dances with 'kudrat ka karisma' Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty film)

Cirkus is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors, which revolves around two sets of identical twins, who were accidentally separated at birth. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and multiple other comedy actors such as Varun Sharma and Johnny Lever.

After the trailer was launched on social media, many took to Reddit to express their disappointment with it. A post on Reddit compiled all the the exaggerated faces that Ranveer made in the trailer. “Not sure if this is a repeat post but it's 2022 and a section of Bollywood still think this is what the audience will love,” read the post title. Others echoes the sentiments. “The guy is insulting the intellect of those who spend their hard-earned money on his movies,” wrote a person about director Rohit Shetty. Others agreed that while Rohit's films do perform well at box office, they want this one to ‘flop hard’. Another comment read, “Worst trailer. It's actually circus.”

A person wrote about Ranveer's acting, “So much for a versatile actor I'm so mad I was actually rooting for him, I mean wtf are those, I know its a trailer but what a hammering performance he is giving.” Another comment read, “I wish he'd work with Vikramaditya Motwane again.” A person also said on similar lines, “His problem isn't that he isn't a good comedic actor. His problem is that he tends to overdo everything. He requires directors who can control his performance and ground them. Every good performance of his came from directors who do that.”

About the film, Ranveer said at the press conference on Friday, “Rohit sir always fulfils my dream, he was the first one to present me as a cop and now he made me do comedy. To make the audience laugh, we have made this film so that they forget all their worries.”

Cirkus is set to arrive in theatres on December 23. The movie is produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and presented by T-Series.

