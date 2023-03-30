Rekha poses in front of the Gateway of India for Christian Dior's Mumbai show. Watch

On Thursday, Indian celebrities and A-list stars attended the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show which was held at Mumbai's Gateway of India for the first time. The who's who of Mumbai society and the film industry showed up including the Ambanis, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Karisma Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Shweta Bachchan, Natasha Poonawala, among others. Veteran actor Rekha was also one of the special invitees to the French fashion brand's big show. (Also read: Rekha wears white saree, designer Maria Grazia Chiuri calls her 'India’s most iconic woman' ahead of Dior event) Veteran actor Rekha was one of many Indian celebrities that attended the exclusive Christian Dior fashion show in Mumbai on Thursday.

A paparazzo account had shared a video of Rekha in a praying pose, leaning backwards and almost falling down, before correcting herself. The actor was dressed in her trademark Indian outfit. This time, she had donned a pink Kanjivaram silk saree, and carried a gold potli bag. Her hair was done up in a bun and adorned with a white flower garland. Rekha was accompanied by her secretary Farzana and thanked the organisers before leaving the venue.

Earlier in the day, Rekha had met up with Maria Grazia Chiuri, Christian Dior's creative director. The designer had shared a photograph of herself with Rekha, who was dressed in a white saree. She had captioned her post, "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi last night for the first time. India’s most iconic woman and incredible actresss. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour."

The fashion brand hosted a welcome dinner for the invited guests at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai. Celebrity guests included Simone Ashley, Anoushka Shankar, Poorna Jagannathan and Charithra Chandran who were all present at the party hosted by the pool.

The veteran actor has been acting since she was a young child. Her first Hindi release was Sawan Bhadon (1970). She is best known for her roles in films like Ghar, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Khubsoorat, Agar Tum Na Hote, Kalyug, Utsav and Khoon Bhari Maang. She won the National Film Award for Best Actress playing the courtesan in Muzaffar Ali's Umrao Jaan in 1981. She was last seen in the film Super Nani in 2014. Since then, she has made special appearances in the films Shamitabh (2015) and Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018).

