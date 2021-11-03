Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rekha stuns in white as she joins Manish Malhotra for Diwali dinner with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan
bollywood

Rekha stuns in white as she joins Manish Malhotra for Diwali dinner with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan

Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali dinner at his residence on Tuesday and was joined by Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor, her sister Khushi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan.
Manish Malhotra hosted a Diwali dinner at his residence. 
Published on Nov 03, 2021 09:47 AM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are back from their spiritual holiday in Kedarnath and have dived straight into Diwali festivities. The two joined designer Manish Malhotra at his residence for a low-key Diwali dinner. 

Manish hosted a small Diwali get-together at his residence on Tuesday. Veteran actor Rekha, too, was among the guests and was seen posing for the paparazzi in a white and gold saree. 

Manish shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Dinner at home, festive lights and fun catching up. The gorgeoussssss girls," and tagged Janhvi, her sister Khushi Kapoor and Sara in the post. All three were in white and were seated at the dining table with Manish. Sara thanked Manish on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual.”

Manish Malhotra with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. 
RELATED STORIES

Manish also shared a picture with Rekha and wrote, "Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly Rekha."

Manish Malhotra with Rekha. 

Janhvi and Sara recently returned from their Kedarnath trip together. The two had shared several pictures of them posing amid the mountains in heavy woollen clothes, visiting various other nearby temples, chilling by the river and making the most of their time in the hills.  

Janhvi and Sara had recently appeared together on Ranveer Singh's reality show The Big Picture as well. He had tested their acting abilities by asking them to wink at him. While Ranveer was impressed with Janhvi's winking abilities, he was left amused with what Sara ended up doing on the show. He said, “What is this? I will tell you the difference. She (Sara) is saying, ‘chal bank se paise churate hain (let’s go and loot a bank)’."

Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple, fan says ‘Wow, this is sanskar’. See pics

Sara will now be seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re. The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi is currently working on Mili and also has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in her kitty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manish malhotra janhvi kapoor sara ali khan rekha diwali 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Hansal Mehta recalls the time when Shah Rukh Khan saved lives ‘without any fuss'

5

Shilpa spotted with son Viaan, Abhay poses with nephew Karan. See pics

Salman-Iulia pose separately, Pulkit-Kriti arrive together at a Diwali bash

Rhea urges all not to burst crackers ahead of Diwali, calls it ‘irresponsible’
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP