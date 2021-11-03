Rekha stuns in white as she joins Manish Malhotra for Diwali dinner with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan

Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are back from their spiritual holiday in Kedarnath and have dived straight into Diwali festivities. The two joined designer Manish Malhotra at his residence for a low-key Diwali dinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manish hosted a small Diwali get-together at his residence on Tuesday. Veteran actor Rekha, too, was among the guests and was seen posing for the paparazzi in a white and gold saree.

Manish shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Dinner at home, festive lights and fun catching up. The gorgeoussssss girls," and tagged Janhvi, her sister Khushi Kapoor and Sara in the post. All three were in white and were seated at the dining table with Manish. Sara thanked Manish on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you for a fun, chilled evening and a lovely dinner as usual.”

Manish Malhotra with Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manish also shared a picture with Rekha and wrote, "Festive evening at home with my absolute favourite #oneandonly Rekha."

Manish Malhotra with Rekha.

Janhvi and Sara recently returned from their Kedarnath trip together. The two had shared several pictures of them posing amid the mountains in heavy woollen clothes, visiting various other nearby temples, chilling by the river and making the most of their time in the hills.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Janhvi and Sara had recently appeared together on Ranveer Singh's reality show The Big Picture as well. He had tested their acting abilities by asking them to wink at him. While Ranveer was impressed with Janhvi's winking abilities, he was left amused with what Sara ended up doing on the show. He said, “What is this? I will tell you the difference. She (Sara) is saying, ‘chal bank se paise churate hain (let’s go and loot a bank)’."

Also read: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple, fan says ‘Wow, this is sanskar’. See pics

Sara will now be seen in Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer Atrangi Re. The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai. Janhvi is currently working on Mili and also has Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2 in her kitty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}