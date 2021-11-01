Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor offer prayers at Kedarnath Temple, fan says ‘Wow, this is sanskar’. See pics

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's friendship is nothing new for their fans. The duo often posts pictures together on social media and this time, the two were spotted visiting Kedarnath temple together.

Sara and Janhvi's fan clubs posted their pictures from the Kedarnath Temple visit, where the two were seen praying. The post was captioned: “Wow. This is called sanskaar. You both are doing a really good job. May God bless you both! They are in Kedarnath Dham!”

In some pictures, Sara was spotted wearing a purple bomber jacket, with grey earmuffs. While, Janhvi donned a glitzy silver jacket with a muffler.

Wow this is called sanskaar 👏

You both are doing really good job, Janhvi & Sara! May God bless you both! 🙌



PS - They are in Kedarnath dhaam!#JanhviKapoor | #SaraAliKhan | pic.twitter.com/nOiWbPYaJ2 — SID KI FAN 🦋 (@Oscars_Daddy) October 31, 2021

Recently, the duo appeared on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture and talked about their friendship. During the episode, Ranveer asked Janhvi and Sara about how they became friends. At first, they said that the duo have “common friends.” Then, Janhvi said: “I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I had tagged along with mumma (late actor Sridevi) and we were very young. I still remember Sara was sitting with Amrita aunty (Sara’s mom Amrita Singh), baar baar heroine waale nakhre kar rahi thi (she behaved like a heroine). She was wearing a saree or salwar kameez at that time, I think. She did it (gesturing that she pushed her hair back) with such elegance, I wanted to become her friend,” she said.

Read More: Sara Ali Khan makes a face as Saif Ali Khan holds her in his arms on her 1st birthday, aunt Saba shares pic

Janhvi was last seen in Roohi alongside Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She will next feature in the Siddharth Sengupta directorial, Good Luck Jerry. She has also bagged a role in Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 but the film has come to a halt at the moment amid a re-casting.

Sara last appeared in the comedy movie, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan. She is all set for the release of her upcoming musical drama film, Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles.