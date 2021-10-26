Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sara Ali Khan did 'heroine wale nakhre' at awards show: 'I wanted to become her friend'

Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed that the first time she met Sara Ali Khan, the actor had the ‘nakhre (tantrums)’ of a heroine. The two, who have become good friends in recent months, appeared together on Ranveer Singh's The Big Picture over the weekend.

During the episode, Ranveer asked Janhvi and Sara about how they became friends. At first, they said that they have ‘common friends.’ Then, Janhvi recalled the first time she saw Sara.

“I met Sara for the first time at an award function. I had tagged along with mumma (late actor Sridevi) and we were very young. I still remember Sara was sitting with Amrita aunty (Sara’s mom Amrita Singh), baar baar heroine waale nakhre kar rahi thi (she behaved like a heroine). She was wearing a saree or salwar kameez at that time, I think. She did it (gesturing that she pushed her hair back) with such elegance, I wanted to become her friend,” she said.

Ranveer, too, revealed the first time he met Sara. He said that Sara attended a wedding in Hyderabad only to see him perform. He also revealed that she and her friend met him in his vanity as well. They then met again while making the film Simmba, in which she was paired opposite him.

Sara had praised Janhvi and their friendship in a post on Instagram. Sharing pictures with Janhvi, Sara wrote, “Real princesses fix each other’s crowns, Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns, Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns, Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns.”

Janhvi also turned dance teacher and taught Ranveer how to belly dance. A video from the episode that was shared online showed Janhvi and Ranveer wearing a red waist belt, which is worn by belly dancers, and dancing to Janhvi’s song Nadiyo Paar. Sara, too, followed Janhvi’s lead.

While Sara seems to have given up quickly, Ranveer continued practising and even impressed Janhvi with his moves. He was also seen wearing the waist belt in other parts of the episode.