Renuka Shahane heartbroken over reports of her film Chakda Xpress with Anushka Sharma getting shelved

Actor Renuka Shahane has come forward to express her disappointment upon hearing reports that Anushka Sharma's film Chakda Xpress might be shelved. She admitted that she is heartbroken. Renuka Shahane hopes Chakda Xpress releases some day.

Renuka Shahane reacts

Renuka spoke about the buzz around Anushka's Chakda Xpress getting shelved during an interview with NDTV.

Sharing her thoughts, Renuka said, “I didn't know. I am very shocked. I am totally heartbroken. Basically, because I think everyone has put in so much effort. Anushka has also worked on herself so much for it. And whatever scenes I did were so powerful and so impactful, especially for women in sports."

The actor, who shot for the film in 2022, added, “Jhulan Goswami is iconic, and coming from a very poor house and making it big—and yet the kind of discrepancy that still exists between men’s cricket and women’s cricket, and all other sports, I would say—Chakda Xpress had that core quality of sportsmanship”.

Renuka also lauded Anushka’s performance in the film, saying she has done such a “good job of creating that character”. She also shared that most of her scenes were with Anushka. Now, she is hoping that “there was some way such a beautiful film could be salvaged”.

About Chakda Express

Anushka has been away from films since her last release, Zero, in 2018. She finished Chakda Xpress, the biopic of Jhulan Goswami, in 2022. However, the film is yet to get a release date. Chakda Xpress is slated to be released on Netflix.

The film is backed by Anushka's brother Karnesh Ssharma's production house, Clean Slate Filmz. However, after the company parted ways with Netflix last year, several projects, including Chakda Xpress, have faced delays. It is being said that Clean Slate might repurchase the film from Netflix to explore alternative release platforms.

Anushka released a teaser of the project in 2022, following which Anushka was slammed for the Bengali accent and the poor attempt at darkening her skin. No information about the release date is out yet.