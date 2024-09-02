Rhea Chakraborty jokes her parents put on weight while she was in jail: 'My friends used to eat and drink with my dad'

Rhea Chakraborty has been through a tough time in her personal life. The actor opened up about how her friends took care of her family when she and her brother Showik were accused in a drug-related case which surfaced during Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. Speaking to Humans of Bombay in a new interview, Rhea joked that her parents and friends gained weight during her time in jail. (Also read: Rhea Chakraborty ‘never imagined’ being vilified after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: No one prepared me) Rhea Chakraborty talked about the importance of friendships in her life.

Friends in need

Talking about her friends, Rhea said in the interview, “One of my friends – couple friends – they used to drink with my dad and eat food with them every night while we were inside. When I came out, ‘I’m like, why have you gained so much weight? Kameeno, main waha jail mein thi aur tumlog yaha khana khaa rahe ho, weight put on kar rahe ho (I was in jail and you were eating food and putting on weight). They were like, ‘No, dude. We were just trying to make uncle-aunty eat and drink and make them feel a little normal. And I was, like, ‘Oh wow!'”

‘The way they stood by me’

She added, “I was surrounded by superpowers of women. Some of my girlfriends – the way they stood by me – my God! You don’t need anything else… you can have one true friend in life and that’s enough. Shibani (Dandekar) was that for me… The way Shivani stood for me was enough for me to know that the whole world can be against me but I have one friend."

A case of alleged abetment to suicide was registered against Rhea by Sushant's parents. She was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in September 2020 in a drug-related case which surfaced during Sushant's death probe. The Bombay High Court rejected NCB’s theory that Rhea financed and harboured Sushant’s alleged addiction.