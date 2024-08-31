Rhea Chakraborty ‘never imagined’ being vilified after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: No one prepared me

Actor Rhea Chakraborty had some trying times after her ex, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died in June 2020. She was also in judicial remand for a while before she was cleared of all charges. Talking to Humans of Bombay, Rhea said she was a ‘delusionally optimistic’ person before all this. (Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty reveals she auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan sent her this message after she was not cast) Rhea Chakraborty spoke about what she went through in the past.

Rhea Chakraborty on what happened

Rhea said that she was the kind of actor and person who always wanted to enjoy her work, be financially independent without having any goals. She said, “I definitely could never imagine that the whole country could have any opinion on me, forget good or bad - any at all! Even as an actor, my ambition was never to be number 1, I started enjoying acting as a craft. That was about it, there were no goals. No one prepared me for what was to come. They call me names like chudail, kaala jaadu karne waali, naagin etc, but I really don’t care. It used to upset me earlier.”

However, Rhea says that she was ‘almost forced’ to go down a ‘path of forgiveness’ if she was to get her life back. She said, “I didn’t think I would have it in my heart to forgive for all that had happened. But, it just became the simpler way to be because I was very angry for a long time. All anger gave me was gut issues and acidity. I suffered from acidity for about three years, very badly. Forgiveness became the only option. I was almost forced to go down the path of forgiveness.”

What happened

After Sushant died in 2020, it was alleged that Rhea had abetted his suicide. She and her brother Showik were also questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over allegations of money laundering.

After the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her and her brother alleging they supplied marijuana to Sushant. The Bombay High Court rejected NCB’s theory that Rhea financed and harboured Sushant’s alleged addiction.