Aamir Khan gets teary-eyed, calls Rhea Chakraborty ‘courageous’ in her chat show promo. Watch

Rhea Chakraborty is pulling some of the biggest names from Bollywood for her chat show, Chapter 2. In the latest episode, she will be in conversation with actor Aamir Khan. The two will discuss grief, therapy, movies and more. (Also read: Sushmita Sen and Rhea Chakraborty debate who is the bigger gold digger of them in new video) Rhea Chakraborty's second guest on her show is Aamir Khan.

Rhea and Aamir's heart-to-heart

In a new promo shared on Instagram on Sunday, Rhea and Aamir get comfy at what seems to be Rhea's own home. Her husky also joins them for the chat. The promo begins with Rhea showering Aamir with compliments about his looks. He says that while Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are actors he actually thinks are handsome, he doesn't give himself the same credit.

Rhea assured him that not only her, the entire country also thinks he is handsome. When Aamir mentioned how people always troll him for his outfits, Rhea made it clear that she never praised his fashion choices.

Aamir also lauded Rhea's courage, likely for persevering in face of relentless trolling and online hate when her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput died of suicide in 2020 and her family and fans blamed her for it. She even spent a few months in jail on abetment to suicide allegations.

The actors also discussed dealing with grief and how it can overwhelm anyone anytime. Aamir gets emotional and takes a break from speaking. He also mentioned the help he has got from therapy and the point that marked the ‘Chapter 2’ of his life.

Aamir even dropped a soft bomb, saying that he is now looking to step away from acting side of movie-making.

More about Chapter 2

The episode will be out on August 23. Rhea captioned the promo video on Instagram as, “I’m thrilled to welcome Aamir Khan, a true star and a genuine friend. Stay tuned for a deep dive about his experience with stardom, parenthood, grief, and more.✨🤍 #Chapter2, episode out on Friday, 23rd August.”

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chadha, which did not work too well at the box office but received praise when it release on OTT.

The first episode of Chapter 2 starred Sushmita Sen.