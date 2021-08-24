Rhea Chakraborty gets support from Chehre co-star Krystle D’Souza: 'I hope I could stand up for her a little more'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who will be next seen in Chehre, has got support from her co-star in the film, Krystle D’Souza. She said that Rhea is 'still staying strong' and added that 'this whole situation that was created could have ended a family'. Krystle also said that she hoped to 'stand up for her a little more, but it did not happen'.

After the death of Rhea Chakraborty's boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, she was been accused of abetment to suicide by his family. Rhea was also arrested on drug-related charges in the case. She spent nearly a month in jail before she was let out on bail.

Speaking with Koimoi, Krystle D’Souza said, “My heart goes out to Rhea (Chakraborty) to be very honest. Anybody in her place, I don’t know how they would go through what she has gone through. She is still staying strong. I don’t know if anyone who could have even lasted this whole situation that was created could have ended a family. It’s not easy what she and her family were put up with. Hats off to her, hats off to all the women out there that fight for themselves, stand up for themselves."

Krystle added, "I hope I could stand up for her a little more, but it did not happen because you know everything happened so suddenly. More than anything this pandemic hit all of us personally that were going through so much in our own lives that standing up for another person was becoming difficult at that point...I don’t know how that girl did it, but hats off to her.”

Recently, Chehre producer Anand Pandit supported Rhea Chakraborty. He told News18, “I personally feel it was a tragedy in her personal life so I don’t want to comment on that but a lot of injustice was done to that ‘poor girl’. She has done a brilliant job in Chehre and we are completely backing her and I am sure people would love to see her back on the silver screen."

Directed by Rumi Jafry, Chehre also features Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Siddhanth Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Annu Kapoor and Raghubir Yadav. The film was scheduled to release in April but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is set to release in theatres on August 27.

With Chehre, Rhea will make her comeback after three years. She was last seen in Jalebi in 2018.