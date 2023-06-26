Rhea Chakraborty recalls people labelling her after Sushant Singh Rajput's death: ‘Many things have been said about me’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently recalled what she went through in the past and her days of struggle during an episode of MTV Roadies Season 19 - Karm ya Kaand. She marked her return to TV with the show as one of the gang leaders. During the Rhea sympathised with a contestant, Shuly Nadar who talked about colourism. This is when Rhea opened up about how she had to cope with a difficult period of her time. Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Rhea Chakraborty shares their unseen video Rhea Chakraborty briefly talked about her struggle on MTV Roadies Season 19- Karm ya Kaand.

Rhea Chakraborty on her struggle

In the show, Rhea said that people told her many things. However, she said she won't accept those labels as she cannot keep thinking about what others say about her.

She said that she won't let others dictate her life and added, "A lot of people will say a lot of things. I have been labelled with many names, and many things have been said about me. But will I accept those labels? Kya main unke wajah se apne life mein rukungi? Bilkul bhi nahi… Let them go. Kaun hai woh (Why should I stop living my life because of others? Not at all. Who are they) ?"

Rhea motivates Roadies 19 contestant

A contestant, who was an athlete, shared the story of her abusive relationship and what she faced because of her skin colour. Her story left the gang leaders in tears, including Rhea. Rhea motivated her saying, “Nothing is wrong with your colour, you are absolutely beautiful and strong. You deserve the best in life and jo bhi aapke sath hua, woh aapki galti nahi hai, unki galti hai (Whatever bad has happened to you is because of them).”

Rhea Chakraborty's legal trouble

Rhea Chakraborty, who was last seen in the 2021 thriller Chehre with Amitabh Bachchan, made headlines after actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in 2020, days after she had moved out of his house.

Her life turned upside down after she was accused of abetting Sushant's alleged suicide. Later, she was arrested in a drug-related case during Sushant's death probe. After spending 28 days in judicial custody for allegedly supplying Sushant with drugs, she walked out of Byculla jail in Mumbai.

Roadies 19 is Rhea's first project after staying away from the media following her arrest and release.

