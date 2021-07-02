Rhea Chakraborty says 'your love is healing' as she expresses gratitude for birthday wishes

Rhea Chakraborty, who turned a year older on Thursday, has penned a note of gratitude. In a note shared on her Instagram Stories, the actor thanked those who wished her on the occasion.

"Thankyou for all your amazing birthday wishes and love , your love is healing .. keep it coming (sic)," Rhea Chakraborty said. She added a folded hands emoji.I

Rhea Chakraborty's message on Instagram.





Rhea has had a difficult year. In June 2020, after the untimely death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor was accused of abetment of suicide by the actor's father. An FIR was filed against the actor, in which she was also accused of money laundering.

The case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Rhea, along with her family members, were questioned. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were also involved in the investigation, probing in the money laundering and drugs angle. Rhea spent close to a month in jail in a drugs-related case.

Following her release, Rhea had been maintaining a low profile on social media. However, she ended her social media hiatus with a post on Women's Day. She found her foot back on the platform and began posting frequently. She even opened up her DMs to help those affected by the severe second wave of the pandemic.

Besides her appearances on social media, Rhea is also expected to make a comeback on the big screen with Chehre. Directed by Rumi Jaffery, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. Rhea stayed away from the spotlight during the promotions of the movie.

Speaking about her absence, producer Anand Pandit told Indianexpress.com, "I don’t want to take undue advantage of her situation for the commercial benefit of my film. That’s why we decided that for the second poster, we won’t mention her name. She’s gone through enough turmoil in her life, and we didn’t want to add more ripples. We got her into the picture, only when she was comfortable."