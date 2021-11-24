Rhea Chakraborty shares photo from Anushka Ranjan's wedding, writes ‘never thought normalcy could feel so special’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty posted a picture from actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's wedding which took place on November 22. Along with the picture, Rhea shared a beautiful message on Instagram and addressed the ‘normalcy’ in her life now.

Sharing a picture on Tuesday, Rhea wrote, “It feels so nice to have a sense of normalcy back, never thought normalcy could feel so special [folded hands emoji] #gratitude."

Just married Anushka Ranjan commented on the photo and wrote, “Love you my darling girl.” One fan shared a quote citing Arnold Schwarzenegger, “'Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.' Lots of love and strength Rhea."

Rhea gained a lot of negative limelight last year after the death of her boyfriend, actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea spent almost a month at Byculla jail, after getting arrested - she was accused of allegedly procuring drugs, money laundering and abetting the suicide of the late actor. Earlier this month, a special court ordered the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to defreeze Rhea's bank accounts after 14 months. The court also asked the agency to return her laptop and phone, which were seized last year.

Rhea started her career with MTV's Teen Diva show in 2009. She later hosted many MTV shows including, TicTac College Beat, MTV Wassup and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. She made her big-screen debut in 2012 with Telugu film, Tuneega Tuneega. In 2013, she made her Bollywood debut with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She was last seen in Chehre, which which was released in August 2021 on Amazon Prime. The film also starred Emraan Hashmi, Amitabh Bachchan and Krystle D’souza.

